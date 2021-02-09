The Best Man: Peacock Reunites Original Cast for Limited Series Return

It's been a minute since 2013's The Best Man Holiday, and even longer since the original film The Best Man hit theaters in 1999. Peacock is here to bring us back into the fold of friendship, relationships, and messy complications in their limited series revival continuing the stories of Harper, Robyn, Lance, and their whole group of friends. The streaming service series will catch up with the group of friends in real-time similar to how the 2013 holiday sequel did. The 10-episode limited series, titled The Best Man: Final Chapters sees the return of the original cast; Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau are said to all be returning to their original roles. On the other side of the camera, Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North are set to write and executive produce.

In his statement about the project when it was announced today, Lee said, "Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in 'The Best Man' universe and take them through their final chapters. We can't wait! I told you it wouldn't be 14 more years."

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner said in a statement, "We're excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of 'The Best Man' for Peacock. With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again."

The original film The Best Man follows Harper (Diggs) as he navigates his own love life and relationships while joining his friends for Lance (Morris Chestnut) and Mia's (Monica Calhoun) wedding. The sequel sees the friends return at Lance and Mia's request to celebrate the holidays and reconnect. The series will focus on the group in "midlife crisis" as they navigate the territory of growing older and the evolution of their relationships. The limited series will be streaming on Peacock, NBC's online-exclusive media platform.