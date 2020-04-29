Netflix's The Big Big Show has been putting much more meat on its bones with each episode, and it's appreciated. In the third episode, the focus shifts to the relationship between Paul Wight aka Big Show's oldest daughter Lola (Reylynn Caster), and her stepmother Cassy (Allison Munn). Cassy and Lola have been largely awkward together beforehand, and this episode is looking to deepen their bond. Cassy's desire to make Lola like her as a friend and not a stepmom drives Cassy to do questionable things such as agreeing to let Lola get a tattoo, and also adds some realistic drama that a lot of step-parents might go through. Meanwhile, Big Show's youngest daughter JJ (Juliet Donenfeld) is trying to adjust to being in the smart kids class, while middle daughter Mandy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) is trying to win class president.

Big Show himself seems to take a back seat to the other characters in this show, but he's still great when he is on screen. The funniest scene comes when Big Show has a "mascot intervention" due to his fear of mascot characters. When Big Show opens his front door, his pal Terry (Jaleel White) is standing at the door wearing a manatee mascot costume, which results in poor Terry getting knocked out. JJ accepts her new lot in the smart kids' class, Mandy sort of accepts that competition in an election is usually good, and Cassy and Lola agree that they should have a more mother/daughter relationship that friendship. All three storylines put our big family into some awkward situations that drive to positive character development by the end of their respective storylines.

This was a charming, fun episode that provided plenty of laughs via the writing and the physical comedy. The resolution is sweet and heartwarming. This is the perfect show to watch during your downtime, too. It won't make you sad, it's easy to watch, and the characters are delightful and fun. It's rare to find a show that's fun, enjoyable, doesn't require a ton of backstory while not insulting your intelligence. Netflix's The Big Show Show is one of those rare exceptions.