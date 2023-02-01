The Blacklist Ending with Season 10; Trailer, Preview Images Released On February 26, it's the beginning of the end for "Red" Reddington (James Spader) as NBC's The Blacklist wraps up its run with Season 10.

On February 26th, it's the beginning of the end for James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington, with NBC confirming earlier today that the long-running thriller/drama The Blacklist will be ending its run with its upcoming tenth season. Joining Spader for the final run (with the show celebrating its 200th episode on Sunday, March 19th) are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. To mark the occasion, the network released the first trailer for the show's return. But first, let's kick off things with a look at a piece of official key art:

And now, here's a look at the first set of preview images for the final season's opening episode, S10E01 "The Night Owl":

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases, and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them." Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the 10th & final season:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.