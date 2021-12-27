The Book of Boba Fett: Mercenary Fennec Shand Keeps an Eye on Everyone

When Disney+ and Lucasfilm open up The Book of Boba Fett this week, the legendary & infamous bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) returns to the sands of Tatooine to lay claim to the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. But even as badass as Boba may be (and considering he survived the Sarlacc Pit, there's every reason to believe he's very much a major badass), there's no way even he can accomplish that task alone. And that's where mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) comes in, offering her resources to help Boba convince the planet's underworld to live under his rule… either through respect or fear.

So with that in mind, here's a profile of Fennec Shand ahead of this Wednesday's opening chapter of The Book of Boba Fett:

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. In the following teaser released on Christmas Day, someone wants to know who it is who enters unannounced. But Boba Fett knows that they know damn well who he is:

Here's a look behind the scenes with Morrison, Wen, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, hitting Disney+ on Wednesday, December 29:

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written The Mandalorian season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all of the series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with things set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.