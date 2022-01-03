The Book of Boba Fett Shares Garsa Fwip & Mayor's Majordomo Key Art

After learning a large chunk of his backstory in the first episode of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary & master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) returned to the sands of Tatooine to lay claim to the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Two major players helping or hindering their prospects of making that happen (we're trying to stay neutral on spoilers) are David Pasquesi's Twi'lek majordomo to Mok Shaiz, Mayor of Mos Espa on Tatooine; and Jennifer Beals's Garsa Fwip, a Twi'lek who runs the Mos Espa cantina, Sanctuary. Now, the two are being graced with the honor of their own character profile key art posters- which you can check out below:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect (with the second episode set to hit Disney+ next Wednesday, January 5):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Being Boba Fett | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoPGDDQPCG4)

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Morrison, Wen, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Return of a Legend | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9Qa40LZyU)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first episode currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written The Mandalorian season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all of the series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with things set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.