The Boys, Breaking Bad, Cobra Kai & More Halloween Pumpkin Stencils

So are you "Team Vought" or "Team Butcher"? Do you side with "Team Cobra Kai" or "Team Miyagi-do"? Ever wanted to carve your own "Heisen-pumpkin"? Or would a lit silhouette of The Stones be the tone you're looking for? Whatever the case, Sony Pictures Television (SPTV) is offering fans of Breaking Bad, Cobra Kai, Community, The Goldbergs, One Day at a Time, Outlander, Shark Tank, The Boys, Timeless, and Atypical the opportunity to proudly let their geek flag fly this Halloween with a set of stencils to consider before pumpkin-carving season shifts into overdrive.

Not only is SPTV offering the stencils you need to create some pretty unique pumpkins that might get you brought before your housing or building community's standards board, but they also have some sample videos available to show you how to make this carving creation happen. Check out the clip below where you can see how easy it is to celebrate Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) tighty-whities:

Maybe a Shark Tank "Scrub Daddy" is more your style? Since we don't watch Shark Tank, we're assuming this is something viewers would want? Comment below…

Or maybe you're an Outlander fan looking to celebrate Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) time-defying love:

Now you can check out all of the stencils at Sony Pictures Television's "Halloween at Home" site, available to download in PDF format here– but as an early Halloween treat for all of The Boys fans out there? We're throwing in the two stencils below in user-friendly JPG format: