The Boys: Cameron Coleman Says "Woke Mob" to Blame for VNN+ Demise

(A quick note? Since Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys continues to put in so much hard work with some excellent meta content during and between seasons, we feel it is our duty & responsibility to play along sometimes because… well… it's fun). So the last time we checked in on Vought International's streaming service Vought++, they had announced that even in light of the destruction that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) caused, films like Red Thunder and other content featuring the OG supe would be returning with a disclaimer at the beginning. This time around, we have the unfortunate dishonor of checking in on Vought News Network's (VNN) "Minister of Misinformation" himself, Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). But this time, we're not minding reporting on Coleman so much- especially when he's in a really bad mood. That's because he just learned that VNN+ has been shuttered, which means no more Sunday morning talk show and no more of a presence on Vought++ (with the service being removed "with no change to your monthly subscription fee"… thanks?). Blaming the "lamestream media" and the "woke mob" for its demise, Coleman promises his sheep to get to the bottom of what happened via his The Cameron Coleman Hour (except Saturdays and Sundays).

Now here's a look at Coleman breaking the "bad news" to his (ugh) "ColeMiners" via Twitter:

Some good news and bad news, ColeMiners. VNN+ is the woke mob's latest victim, and will be removed from Vought++ with no change to your monthly subscription fee. But never fear, The Cameron Coleman Hour will keep bringing truth to light every night! (except Saturday and Sunday) pic.twitter.com/xCNri9UfWM — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 18, 2022

Now here's a look back at that content warning that Vought's legion of attorneys thought was strong enough to shield the company from accusations of looking to profit off of a national tragedy (perish the thought):

And here's a look at a clip from Red Thunder that first unveiled Vought's not-so-shocking change in streaming policy:

In July, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine] and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

With Filming Set for August, How Are Things Going with the Season 4 Scripts? "I'm starting to look at some early drafts of the first couple. We're still early, I think right now we're in the middle of breaking Episode 3 and I'm reading a draft of Episode 1. And even in that stage, it's early with some heavy rewriting and we're still in there figuring it all out. But it's super interesting and fun and really, really emotionally rich. Probably as emotionally complicated as we've ever done. So far, that's been my big takeaway. Everyone is really facing their core issues in a way that's pretty exciting, a very character-driven season."