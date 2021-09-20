The Boys Considers It an Honor Just to Be Emmy-Nominated- We Think?

On Sunday night, Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys headed into the Emmy Awards with its eyes set on the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Rebecca Sonnenshine, "What I Know") gold. Unfortunately, the series ended up losing out in both categories (with Netflix's The Crown taking the top prize for Outstanding Drama Series). Thankfully, series star Jack Quaid was kind enough to share with us a look at how honored they all were to just be nominated and just how graceful they can be in losing. If you're getting a sense we're being sarcastic then you're right, but here's the difference. While Quaid, (we think) Claudia Doumit, and the others are joking dramatically for the camera, we can't sit here and say that's not how we would react in real life (we're talking at least 48 hours of lacking any and all self-worth).

Here's a look at Quaid's Instagram post with the previously mentioned video:

With suits designed by Team LJ Supersuits and concept artwork from Artist Gina DeDomenico, Amazon Prime and Vought International offer a look at The Deep (Chace Crawford), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Homelander (Antony Starr), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) enjoying the splendor of the Emmys red carpet on Sunday:

Here's a look back at some of the fine programming Vought International has over on Vought+. And though "some" may not consider them Emmy-worthy, they're already Supies winners in the public's eyes. Here's a look at what Vought's plugging, straight from the source: "Starting with this profoundly moving and surprisingly steamy doc. Explore The Deep's intimate relationship with one very special, and flexible, octopus in 'Her Deepness'":

"Homelander had to be convinced to make this exhaustive, extra-long series about his life, but he came around when we agreed that he could play himself in all the flashbacks and re-enactments. Forty-eight hours of TV never went by so fast":

"A-Train is such an intense motivational coach that many of our contestants lost several pounds just from shedding tears! But like the Blue Blur says every week, 'tears are weakness leaving the body.' Run, don't walk, to stream this fitness classic":

"A murder mystery so dark and twisty, we STILL don't understand who the killer was! But we sure did love watching Maeve eat hoagies, drink Rolling Rocks, and say 'beer me that jawn!'":

"Our first rom-com gave us ALL the feels. 'Love, Sausage' earned millions of streams upon its release. This show taught us it's not the size of the crush you're packing, it's what you do with it":

Now here's a look at the cast in fine form as they make the Season 3 wrap super-uber-official. You can tell because there was definitely some time, effort, and a few bucks spent on the following clip: