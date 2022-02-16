The Boys: Diabolical Trailer – Yes, That's Simon Pegg Voicing Hughie

With Prime Video's spinoff animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical set to hit Amazon on March 4, viewers are learning how impressively extensive the voice cast is with more major additions. And on the writing side, we have Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. But that's not all, because we also have the official trailer as well as a look at the eight, 12-14 minute chapters & their diverse animation styles (from homages to the original The Boys comics to those inspired by anime, Korean horror & drama, and Roiland's unique aesthetic). And before you ask? Yes, that's Simon Pegg voicing an animated version of the comics original version of Hughie was based on Pegg and not the series Hughie's (Jack Quaid) dad.

Along with Pegg, the full voice cast is a jaw-dropper that includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, Youn Yuh Jung, Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams, and Jenny Yokobori. Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Boys: Diabolical, premiering on March 4th:

(1) "Laser Baby's Day Out"

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

(2) "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents"

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland's aesthetic.

(3) "I'm Your Pusher"

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

(4) "Boyd in 3D"

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

(5) "BFFs"

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

(6) "Nubian vs Nubian"

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

(7) "John and Sun-Hee"

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

(8) "One Plus One Equals Two"

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.