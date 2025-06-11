The Boys Finale, Ballard, WWE/CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's CIA, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's WWE Raw, HBO's Lanterns, DC Studios' Wonder Woman, Roku/NWA, CM Punk, Prime Video's Ballard, CBS's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, HBO's The Last of Us, SYFY's Revival, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 11, 2025:

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

CIA: Tom Ellis' Character Comes with "Large Dose of Moral Ambiguity"

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 4 Preview: It's Sexy Jerry Time!

WWE Raw Destroys AEW as Gunther Wins Title; Tony Khan SEETHING

Lanterns: HBO Series Will See a "Contently Smug" Guy Gardner: Fillion

A New Wonder Woman Movie Is In Development

Billy Corgan Strikes Streaming Deal with Roku Channel for NWA

CM Punk to Abandon Morals Again for Saudi Arabian Blood Money?

Ballard Official Trailer Offers "Bosch" Fans Best Look Yet at Spinoff

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: "Big Bang" Spinoff Heavy on CGI

Eyes of Wakanda, Heartstopper, Doechii & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us Co-Showrunner Mazin: We Killed Joel, NOT Pedro Pascal

Revival: David James Elliot on SYFY Series Adapt, Scrofano/Ogg & More

