Eyes of Wakanda, Heartstopper, Doechii & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doechii/Trump, Primal, BET Awards 2025, Watchmen, Twisted Metal, Eyes of Wakanda, Heartstopper, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Doechii/Trump, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Netflix's WWE Raw, Disney/Hulu, BET Awards 2025, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, HBO's Watchmen & L.A. Protests, Disney+'s Ironheart, Peacock's Twisted Metal, HBO's Harry Potter, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Tony Awards & Hamilton, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix's Heartstopper, Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House & Mike Flanagan, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, Doechii/Trump, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, BET Awards 2025, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Watchmen/L.A. Protests, Ironheart, Twisted Metal, Eyes of Wakanda, Heartstopper, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

Alien: Earth Poster Warns That Time Is NOT on Our Planet's Side

BET Awards 2025: Doechii Calls Out Trump Over L.A. Protests Response

Primal Season 3 "More," "Shocking" & "Unstoppable": Genndy Tartakovsky

WWE Raw Preview and an Update on The Chadster's Post-MITB Condition

Disney Finalizes Deal with Comcast to Buy Out NBCU's Stake in Hulu

BET Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E04: "And the Thief of Love" Preview

Damon Lindelof on Watchmen/LA Protests "It Was Supposed to Be Fiction"

Ironheart: New Official Trailer Offers Deep Dive Into Riri's Backstory

Twisted Metal Season 2 Clip Does Right by Rob Zombie's "Dragula"

Harry Potter Series Finds Its Draco Malfoy, Molly Weasley & More

Eyes of Wakanda: Harris on "Black Panther" Spinoff, Iron Fist & More

Hamilton: CBS Releases OG Broadway Cast's Reunion Performance, Images

Warner Bros. Discovery Set for Split; Will Go Separate Ways in 2026

Heartstopper Update: Production on Finale Officially Underway

Hamilton Reunion, Watchmen, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Haunting of Hill House: Mike Flanagan on Series Serving as Therapy

David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings in The Daily LITG, 9th June 2025

