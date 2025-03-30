The Boys, Gen V, Vought Rising, Tenacious D/SNL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Peacock's Poker Face, Tenacious D, Apple TV+'s Severance, HBO's Lanterns, WWE/AEW, NBC's Saturday Night Live, NBC's The Office, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Vought Rising, Prime Video's Gen V, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, The Critic/Jon Lovitz, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 30, 2025:

SNL 50 Cold Open: Pete Hegseth Just Can't Get the Hang of Group Chats

Poker Face Season 2: Johnson, Lyonne & More Attend PaleyFest LA

SNL 50: With Jack Black Hosting, It's Time for Tenacious D to Return

Severance Star Gwendoline Christie on Wanting to Be "Challenged," GOT

Lanterns Director Hawes on Chandler/Pierre Chemistry, Sci-Fi & More

AEW Collision Card Provides Nightmare Fuel for True Wrestling Fans

WWE SmackDown Review: Pure Perfection Makes Tony Khan Seethe

SNL 50: Bill Murray on Gilda Radner Being a "Really Good Laugher"

The Office: Jones "Accepted" Fan Rage Over Karen's Jim/Pam Meddling

The Boys: Eric Kripke Shares Final Season, "Vought Rising" Updates

Gen V: Kripke Shares Big Season 2 Update; Trailer/Date "Coming Soon"

Doctor Who: Our 3 Biggest Game-Changers From the Modern "NuWho" Era

Bridgerton Season 4 in The Daily LITG, 29th March, 2025

The Boys/SPN, Bridgerton, FCC/Disney & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Critic Star Jon Lovitz on Board with Reviving Series with Al Jean

