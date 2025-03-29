Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Pure Perfection Makes Tony Khan Seethe

The Chadster reviews an INCREDIBLE episode of WWE SmackDown from London! Plus: why Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has gone TOO FAR!

Hello, true wrestling fans! The Chadster is here to talk about last night's absolutely STELLAR episode of WWE SmackDown! 🙌👏💪 The Chadster can't even begin to express how much The Chadster enjoyed every single second of this masterpiece of professional wrestling television that aired from London, England. 🇬🇧🎭🤩

WWE SmackDown opened with Cody Rhodes coming out to address the WWE Universe, and wow, those British fans sure know how to sing! 🎵🎤🔊 The Chadster was so impressed by how Randy Orton came out and showed respect to Cody, talking about his growth and journey. This is REAL storytelling that actually respects the wrestling business! 👏💯🙏

When Drew McIntyre interrupted them, The Chadster loved the tension it created for future storylines. This is how you build long-term storytelling, unlike Tony Khan who just throws random matches together because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😡🤬

Street Profits defended their Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly in a match that showcased WWE's superior tag team division. The finish was spectacular and reminded The Chadster why WWE has the best tag team wrestling on the planet. 🌎🏅💫

Meanwhile, AEW's tag division is just a bunch of spotfests with no psychology. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠📉🙄

Piper Niven and Alba Fyre scored a big win over Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, showing how WWE properly builds new heel teams. 😈🔪🥊

LA Knight was defending his US Title against Braun Strowman when Jacob Fatu interfered, creating an exciting three-way rivalry. The Chadster loved how WWE protects its champions while still creating compelling television! 📺🎬🎭

When Tony Khan books title matches, he just has them engage in long, crowd-pleasing matches which literally stabs Triple H right in the back! 🔪😖💔

Charlotte Flair defeated Michin with the Figure Eight in a technical masterpiece. The storytelling with Jade Cargill and Naomi added layers to multiple feuds simultaneously! This is REAL women's wrestling, not the afterthought booking that Tony Khan does in AEW! 💅💃🏻👠

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre showed why WWE has the best in-ring action with their hard-hitting contest. Kevin Owens causing the distraction that led to McIntyre's victory was brilliant storytelling that advances multiple feuds! 📚🧠🎯

The Chadster couldn't help but notice how well-paced all the matches on WWE SmackDown were, unlike AEW where every match goes 20+ minutes for no reason! ⏱️⌛📊

Jimmy Uso defeated The Miz in a great match that perfectly made Uso look good before his upcoming encounter with Gunther, which will make Gunther look good for his match with Jey Uso. This is how you make stars feel important! Tony Khan could never! 🌟⭐✨

The contract signing between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk was absolute perfection! The chemistry, the tension, the emotion – THIS is why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling! 🏔️🔝👑

When Paul Heyman revealed that Punk would main event WrestleMania, and Punk got emotional, The Chadster got goosebumps! That's REAL emotional investment, not the fake indie garbage that AEW tries to pass off as wrestling! 😭❤️💖

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another horrible nightmare last night after watching WWE SmackDown. The Chadster dreamed The Chadster was backstage at the O2 Arena in London when suddenly Tony Khan appeared wearing nothing but a crown and royal robe like he was the King of England! 👑🇬🇧👑

Khan chased The Chadster through the historic tunnels beneath the O2, wielding a contract and shouting "Sign with AEW! I'll give you creative freedom!" The Chadster kept running, but every hallway just led to another room filled with uncontrolled dives and superkicks! 🏃‍♂️💨😰

When The Chadster finally reached a dead end, Tony Khan cornered The Chadster and whispered, "I've already signed all your favorite indie darlings. You're next." Then, his body pressed closely to The Chadster's, he tried to pour a White Claw over The Chadster's head! That's when The Chadster woke up screaming, causing Keighleyanne to roll over and mutter "It's 3 AM, Chad" before going back to texting that guy Gary. She should talk! 📱💬🛌

Tony Khan, stop invading The Chadster's dreams! This obsession you have with The Chadster has gone too far! 🛑✋😡

This episode of WWE SmackDown deserves a 10/10 rating! Every segment advanced storylines, every match had purpose, and the main event segment created genuine emotion. THIS is professional wrestling done right! 👏🙌💕

When The Chadster tried explaining to Keighleyanne why this WWE SmackDown was so superior to anything AEW has ever produced, she just sighed and said "That's nice" which The Chadster knows means she completely agrees! 👫❤️👍

As The Chadster took an early morning drive in The Chadster's Mazda Miata listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" and sipping a refreshing White Claw, The Chadster couldn't help but feel sorry for AEW fans who will never experience this level of wrestling excellence. Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, WWE! 🚗🎵🍹

The Chadster, as one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling, implores you all to appreciate what WWE is doing right now. As Mark Henry said on his podcast last week, "WWE SmackDown has set the standard for weekly television that Tony Khan keeps embarrassing himself trying to match." The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval goes to this incredible episode! 🏅📝💯

Tony Khan, take notes… but also please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! Auughh man! SO UNFAIR! 😭📝🛑

