The Boys/SPN, Bridgerton, FCC/Disney & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ariana Grande/X-Men, FCC/Disney, Bridgerton, The Daily Show/Elon Musk, The Boys/Supernatural, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Ariana Grande/X-Men, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Fire Country, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix/A Different World, WWE/AEW, Netflix/Dave Chappelle & Tony Hinchcliffe, FCC/Disney & ABC, Peacock's Poker Face, HBO's The White Lotus, Netflix's Bridgerton, Comedy Central's The Daily Show/Elon Musk, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Adult Swim's Common Side Effects, The Critic, The Boys/Supernatural, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Apple TV+'s Neuromancer, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 29, 2025:

Ariana Grande Short Film "Brighter Days Ahead" Gave Us X-Men Vibes

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 15: "The Grey Goose": Check Out 2 New Sneak Peeks

Fire Country Season 3 Preview: "Sheriff Country," Jelly Roll & More

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E13: "Drag Baby Mamas" Preview: A Family Affair

A Different World Sequel Series Gets Rare Netflix Pilot Order: Report

WWE SmackDown Comes to London to Outshine AEW in Every Way

Netflix Co-CEO Defends Dave Chappelle, Tony Hinchcliffe Specials

Trump's FCC Investigating Disney, ABC for Not Whitewashing Enough?

Poker Face Season 2 Preview: Charlie Demonstrates Her Skills

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 12 Review: Open to Interpretation

The White Lotus: Duke University Makes Impactful Moment All About Them

Bridgerton: New Season 4 Images Include Penelope/Eloise Reunion & More

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Pressures Elon Musk for Unedited Interview

Doctor Who: New Mini-Teaser Spirals Viewers Through Season 2

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Gets Netflix Behind-the-Scenes Doc

Common Side Effects Season 2: Adult Swim Renews Bennett, Hely Series

The Critic Revival with Jon Lovitz? Al Jean Asks Fans The Question

The Boys S05: Jared Padalecki Hits Toronto; "Game On": Jensen Ackles

Agatha All Along Star Rupp Was Going to Be a Witch – Until She Wasn't

Neuromancer: Max Irons, André De Shields & Marc Menchaca Join Cast

Daredevil, Ransom Canyon, DMC/Evanescence & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Return of Doctor Odyssey in The Daily LITG, 28th March, 2025

