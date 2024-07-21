Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, dave bautista, dcu, Heartstopper, nova, smiling friends, The Acolyte, the boys

The Boys, Heartstopper, Cobra Kai, Nova & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Nova, Smiling Friends, The Boys, Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, Dave Bautista/DCU, The Acolyte, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Marvel Studios' Nova, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Netflix's Heartstopper, Dave Bautista/DCU, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, TNT's AEW Rampage, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Disney+'s The Acolyte, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Nova, Smiling Friends, The Boys, Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, Dave Bautista/DCU, The Acolyte, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 21, 2024:

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 10 Was a True Five-Alarm Fire: Review

SNL Second-Guessing: 2 SNL Sketches Free of Bad Bunny Blame (VIDEO)

Nova: Marvel Studios Series Still Happening; Feige Offers Timeframe

Smiling Friends: Check Out Season 2's Amazing Animation Styles (VIDEO)

The Boys: Homelander, Soldier Boy & Some Early Final Season Thoughts

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio on Hilary Swank Rumors, Karate Kid 5 & More

Star Trek: Prodigy: Dr. Erin Macdonald on Science Consulting & More

Heartstopper Season 3 Sneak Peek Wants You to Enjoy Your Life (VIDEO)

Dave Bautista on Bane, "Older Lex Luthor" & Joining James Gunn's DCU

My Adventures with Superman S02 Finale Preview: Brainiac For The Win?

AEW Rampage Review: Better Stock Up on White Claw for This One

Mayor of Kingstown: Check Out These S03E08 Preview Images, Overview

The Acolyte Creator: Qimir/Osha Kiss "Was Definitely On the Table"

Doctor Who: How The 90's Virgin Novels Deeply Influenced The Series

Superman & Lois, One Piece, Suits: L.A. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!