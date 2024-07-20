Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, one piece, preview, streaming, superman & lois, television, the boys, tv

Superman & Lois, One Piece, Suits: L.A. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Ark, Newhart, One Piece, Superman & Lois, Doctor Who, The Boys & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s The Acolyte, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, FX on Hulu's The Bear, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, TNT's AEW Rampage, SYFY's The Ark, Bob Newhart, NBC's Suits: L.A., HBO's Paradise Lost, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, Netflix's One Piece, FOX's Bedrock, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Boys, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, Chucky, The Bear, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Ark, Bob Newhart, Suits: L.A., Paradise Lost, The Big Bang Theory, One Piece, Bedrock, Superman & Lois, Batman: Caped Crusader, Doctor Who, The Boys, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 20, 2024:

The Acolyte Star Manny Jacinto on Finale, Qimir/Osha Dynamic & More

Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Offers Update, Thanks Fans for #RenewChucky

The Bear S03 Eddie Vedder/"Save It For Later" Opening Is Life (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Prodigy S02: Wil Wheaton on Keeping Wesley Return a Secret

AEW Rampage Preview: Tony Khan's Latest Attack on The Chadster

The Ark Stars Read, Adams Discuss Season 2, "Doctor Who," Fans & More

CBS Special to Honor Bob Newhart; TBS Sets "Big Bang" Marathon Tribute

Suits: L.A.: Stephen Amell-Starring Spinoff Gets NBC Series Order

Paradise Lost: Gunn Clarifies DCU Timeline/DC Studios Release Schedule

The Big Bang Theory: Chuck Lorre Remembers His "Friend" Bob Newhart

One Piece S02 Updates: Jamie Lee Curtis Not Playing Dr. Kureha & More

Bedrock: FOX Reportedly Not Developing "The Flintstones" Sequel Series

Superman & Lois Final Season Mini-Teaser Previews SDCC 2024 Trailer

Batman: Caped Crusader Poster Spotlights Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery

Spider-Noir: Li Jun Li Reportedly Joins Nicolas Cage-Starring Series

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker "Protective" of Final Doctor/Yaz Goodbye

The Boys Season 5 in 2026; Urban, JDM BTS; Creation Confirms "Salute"

Superman & Lois, Cobra Kai & RIP Bob Newhart: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!