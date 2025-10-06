Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Boys, Peacemaker, Saturday Night Live & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, The Boys, Wytches, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, Gen V, SNL, Taylor Swift, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Wytches, TBS's AEW Collision, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Prime Video's Gen V, Cyndi Lauper, NBC's SNL, Taylor Swift, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 6, 2025:
Peacemaker: James Gunn's S02 Finale Tease; Vigilante Theory Debunked
The Boys: Jensen Ackles Teases Breaking Character Over Season 5 Scene
Wytches Animated Adapt "Still In Production": Snyder Offers Update
AEW Collision Review: An Unbiased Look at Why WWE is Better
The Boys: Misha Collins Teases Surprise Guests, Sam/Dean/Castiel Scene
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3: Our S03E05: "Limbo" Preview
Stranger Things 5 Teasers Spotlight The Original Party, Then & Now
Smiling Friends Returns Tonight! Our S03E01: "Silly Samuel" Preview
Gen V Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer Doesn't Want Us Knowing Who "He" Is
A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper Preview: Cher, John Legend, SZA & More
SNL 51: Dobby Takes On JK Rowling; KPop Demon Hunters Surprise & More
Supergirl Screenwriter On Drawing Inspiration From Tom King's Run
Taylor Swift Releases "The Fate of Ophelia" Music Video, Lyric Videos
