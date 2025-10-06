Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, Peacemaker, Saturday Night Live & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, The Boys, Wytches, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, Gen V, SNL, Taylor Swift, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 6, 2025:

Peacemaker: James Gunn's S02 Finale Tease; Vigilante Theory Debunked

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Teases Breaking Character Over Season 5 Scene

Wytches Animated Adapt "Still In Production": Snyder Offers Update

AEW Collision Review: An Unbiased Look at Why WWE is Better

The Boys: Misha Collins Teases Surprise Guests, Sam/Dean/Castiel Scene

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3: Our S03E05: "Limbo" Preview

Stranger Things 5 Teasers Spotlight The Original Party, Then & Now

Smiling Friends Returns Tonight! Our S03E01: "Silly Samuel" Preview

Gen V Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer Doesn't Want Us Knowing Who "He" Is

A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper Preview: Cher, John Legend, SZA & More

SNL 51: Dobby Takes On JK Rowling; KPop Demon Hunters Surprise & More

Supergirl Screenwriter On Drawing Inspiration From Tom King's Run

Punisher, Good Omens 3, SNL 51 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Taylor Swift Releases "The Fate of Ophelia" Music Video, Lyric Videos

