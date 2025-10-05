Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Punisher, Good Omens 3, SNL 51 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, WWE/AEW, Punisher/FBI, MeTV's Svengoolie, NYCC 2025, Slow Horses/Doctor Who, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Neil Gaiman, Star Trek: Voyager, and more!
SNL 51: KPop Demon Hunters Singers Make Surprise Sketch Appearance
SNL Monologue: Bad Bunny Jabs FOX News Over Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Vampire Lestat: Eric Bogosian Offers Anne Rice Birthday Wishes
Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissal's Impact
SNL Warned by Trump While Pete Hegseth Has Bro Meltdown (Cold Open)
Punisher Symbol Controversy Being Reignited by FBI Director Kash Patel
Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" Kicks Off Tonight: "Mr. Chicken" & "Baby Jane"
SNL: Kenan Thompson Drops Some Well-Wishes Ahead of Season 51 Return
The Vampire Lestat, Hazbin Hotel & More Set for Free NYCC Livestream
WWE SmackDown Review: Wrestling Done the Right Way Unlike AEW
AEW Collision Preview: Early Start Time to Trick Viewers Tonight
Slow Horses is Pretty Much "Doctor Who for Grumpy Grownups" Now
Stranger Things Cast Looks Back on Season 1 in New Rewatch Video
Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed On Jurisdictional Grounds
Peacemaker, Hawkeye, Watson, Netflix/Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Voyager: Mulgrew & Russ Discuss Janeway's "Easy Choice" to Kill Tuvix
