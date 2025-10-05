Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Punisher, Good Omens 3, SNL 51 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, Stranger Things, Punisher, Slow Horses/Doctor Who, Neil Gaiman & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, WWE/AEW, Punisher/FBI, MeTV's Svengoolie, NYCC 2025, Slow Horses/Doctor Who, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Neil Gaiman, Star Trek: Voyager, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Vampire Lestat, Good Omens 3, WWE/AEW, Punisher/FBI, Svengoolie, NYCC 2025, Slow Horses/Doctor Who, Stranger Things 5, Neil Gaiman, Star Trek: Voyager, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 5, 2025:

SNL 51: KPop Demon Hunters Singers Make Surprise Sketch Appearance

SNL Monologue: Bad Bunny Jabs FOX News Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Vampire Lestat: Eric Bogosian Offers Anne Rice Birthday Wishes

Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissal's Impact

SNL Warned by Trump While Pete Hegseth Has Bro Meltdown (Cold Open)

Punisher Symbol Controversy Being Reignited by FBI Director Kash Patel

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" Kicks Off Tonight: "Mr. Chicken" & "Baby Jane"

SNL: Kenan Thompson Drops Some Well-Wishes Ahead of Season 51 Return

The Vampire Lestat, Hazbin Hotel & More Set for Free NYCC Livestream

WWE SmackDown Review: Wrestling Done the Right Way Unlike AEW

AEW Collision Preview: Early Start Time to Trick Viewers Tonight

Slow Horses is Pretty Much "Doctor Who for Grumpy Grownups" Now

Stranger Things Cast Looks Back on Season 1 in New Rewatch Video

Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed On Jurisdictional Grounds

Peacemaker, Hawkeye, Watson, Netflix/Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Voyager: Mulgrew & Russ Discuss Janeway's "Easy Choice" to Kill Tuvix

