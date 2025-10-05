Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Supergirl Screenwriter On Drawing Inspiration From Tom King's Run

Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira says it was Tom King's "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier" approach to Kara's past that really helped her connect with the character.

Article Summary Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira draws inspiration from Tom King's award-nominated comic run.

King's grittier and darker portrayal of Kara Zor-El's trauma shapes the tone of the new film.

DC Studios has fast-tracked Supergirl, with Ana Nogueira also taking on other DC projects.

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, lands in theaters June 26, 2026.

This summer, DC Studios accomplished the most crucial part of establishing a new cinematic universe: building a strong foundation. While Superman wasn't perfect, it was absolutely strong enough to carry the many different DC projects that are in the works. Some are further along than others, with some going from zero to a hundred in mere weeks. The sequel to Superman is already in the works, but Supergirl will be in theaters this summer. We briefly met Kara at the end of Superman, but in terms of specific plot points, we still don't know that much. However, we do know what comic run this movie is drawing inspiration from. The title for this film was originally Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is the exact title of a series of comics that ran from 2021 to 2022. maxiseries written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely, and went on to get nominated for an Eisner Award. So when we saw that title, it seemed pretty obvious what source material screenwriter Ana Nogueira would be drawing inspiration from.

'Nogueira recently spoke to Variety, where she explained what aspects of the series really appealed to her, and it was how the series handled Kara's past. "She watched Krypton completely be destroyed," Nogueira explained. "I was always like, 'I can't get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'" Kara bore witness to the destruction of her home planet, unlike Clark, who was far too young to remember that. We know what witnessing mass casualty events does to people psychologically, and it was King's willingness to lean into that aspect to create a "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier" approach, as Nogueira described it, that she was really able to connect with the character. As Nogueira said, "When I read it, I was like, 'There she is.'"

The interview goes on to mention the other projects Nogueira is working on, including Teen Titans and Wonder Woman projects. DC must be impressed with the script for Supergirl that they are already handing Nogueira so many different projects to work on.

Supergirl Flies Into Theaters Next Year

Supergirl has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Much like Superman, which transitioned from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was shortened to just Supergirl in June 2025. Supergirl will be released on June 26, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!