So that happened. And by "that," we mean Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) being nearly strangled to death by an enormous, prehensile penis. Welcome to the second season of Amazon Prime's The Boys, which continues to not only find new ways to out shock itself with each episode while also delivering one-two combinations of tension, heartbreak, and some really f**king dark humor (with performances across the board worth of awards consideration). Last episode, MM, Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) discovered the secret behind Sage Grove- and the truth behind Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) and that night.

Unfortunately, a run-in with one of the escapees kept Butcher (Karl Urban) and Annie (Erin Moriarty) from being back-up after Hughie (Jack Quaid) takes some serious damage. Meanwhile, Stormfront (Aya Cash) came clean to Homefront (Antony Starr) about her past (though we still think there's another twist coming)- and let's just say it has "Nazi" written all over it, and The Deep (Chace Crawford) offers A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) a Fresca…

So with two episodes left, we have a teaser for the penultimate episode "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" that finds a number of paths getting closer to colliding. Butcher decides to take a trip down Homelander's memory lane, while Annie gets outed and has no choice but to join our heroes. Meanwhile, Lamplighter begins his redemption arc (assuming his passcode works and he doesn't get himself or Hughie killed), and Homelander plans to make a family with Stormfront and son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) – whether Becca (Shantel VanSanten) likes it or not.

Homelander is being described as "sweet"? The world is upside down next week on #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/Icaipq9PJ7 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 28, 2020

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought? Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt: