The Boys, Scott Hall, ST: DS9 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 Mar 22

It has to start somewhere, it has to start sometime/What better place than here, what better time than now?… Lights out/Guerrilla Radio, turn that shit up/Lights out/Guerrilla Radio, turn that shit up/Lights out/The BCTV Daily Dispatch, turn that shit up! With much love & respect to Rage Against the Machine for "Guerrilla Radio" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a medical emergency for professional wrestler Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard showrunner promising more Deep Space Nine nods, a look back at Amazon's The Boys Season 3 clues dropped by VNN, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 offers a third & final trailer, another look at the final days of filming on AMC's The Walking Dead (this one starring Seth Gilliam aka Gabriel), NBC's Saturday Night Live gets a little "catty", and lots more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our review round-up, including AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, March 14, 2022:

Fatal Attraction: Joshua Jackson Offers Update on Paramount+ Series

The Boys S03: You Need to Catch Up on These VNN "Seven on 7" Segments

The Walking Dead Series Finale: A Look at Seth Gilliam During Filming

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Is On Life Support After Heart Attack

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Takes Flight This June: Teaser & Images

Saturday Night Live: Zoë Kravitz & Please Don't Destroy Go Cat Crazy

That Dirty Black Bag: Spaghetti Western Series Painfully Lacks Flavor

Star Trek: Picard Co-Showrunner Says More Deep Space Nine Nods Coming

Girls5Eva Season 2 Set for May Premiere; Preview Released at SXSW

L.A. Law: Jill Eikenberry Returning; Guggenheim & Bernsen Check In

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Final Official Trailer Gets to Heart of The Story

The Lord of Rings: J.R.R. Tolkien's Lost BBC Radio Drama Scripts Found

Now here's a look at our round-up of reviews from the 24 hours, including AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery:

The Walking Dead S11E12 "The Lucky Ones" Review: Maggie Speaks For Us

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 3 Review: New Spaces, Family Disgraces

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Effectively Bridges The Past & The Future: Review

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E12 Review: Tig Notaro Tour-de-Force

