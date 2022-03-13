Saturday Night Live: Zoë Kravitz & Please Don't Destroy Go Cat Crazy

Even with The Batman & High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Rosalía currently owning the stages at Studio 8H, we couldn't help but wonder if NBC's Saturday Night Live would be taking a break before another short run ahead of an Easter weekend break. Well, that question was answered before the night ended with the heads-up that next week will be a repeat. So looking at the calendar, that means we'll probably get three new eps in a row beginning March 26 and then another break for Easter weekend. But let's get back to the here-and-now, the day after another strong effort by the SNL team. While we were expecting Kravitz to be a hit, she seemed more than in her element in every sketch ("momhole" will forever be stuck in our brains like last week's "Meatballs" is)- and much like last week's host Oscar Isaac, Kravitz came off like she's been on that stage at least five times if not more. As for Rosalía, we have to admit that we didn't know what to expect because her videos left us feeling kinda "eh." But both performances prove that she's a musical artist you need to see live to fully appreciate because she gave two impressive, career-making performances.

But if we had to pick two sketches that stood out the most, we would start with Kravitz's monologue that quickly turned into a call for all Catwomen to unite. Or should that be all "Cat-ladies" to unite? Maybe all "Katt Williams"? Following that, Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) look to surprise Kravitz with a cat as a present but little do any of them know that they have the "Jason Bourse" of cats on their hands. And yes, that's Kravitz's The Batman co-star Paul Dano living in their couch as research for a role. And make sure to check out Colin Jost & Michael Che's "Weekend Update" later on in the article:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).