Girls5Eva Season 2 Set for May Premiere; Preview Released at SXSW

Girls5Eva is back and Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, May 5th with three episodes at Launch and then a new episode every Thursday. The comedy series about a one-hit-wonder 90s girl group from the 90s machine reuniting to give their dreams another shot in the 21st Century of social media, "wokeness" & middle age became one of the defining comedies of Peacock TV.

The announcement was made at a panel during SXSW in Austin, Texas with stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, and Showrunner & Executive Producer Meredith Scardino were moderated by host and series guest star Andrew Rannells. The cast and showrunner dished about all facets of the show, from the catchy original music and over-the-top fashion to the choreography, hair, and makeup, the writing behind the series, and teased what was coming in Season 2. Rannells plays Kev, the former husband of Busy Philipps' Summerabnd season 2 picks up about a month after the group stormed Jingle Ball. The girls get a record deal with a celebrity brand extension of the Property Brothers. "I love keeping them underdogs and scrappy," Scardino said.

Scardino kicked off with the statement, "Season 2 of 'Girls5eva' answers the simple question: What would happen if 'Girls5eva' was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms." One lingering mystery is why the show chose to kill off Girls5Eva's only Asian member and only feature her in flashbacks as a running joke in the first season. Unless the show plans to reveal that she faked her death and comes back older and weirder, that strand might end up as a version of the unpleasant "disposable Asian" trope that's often casually and callously deplored in a lot of US shows. That was the one oddly insensitive detail in an otherwise fun show. Girls5Eva is streaming on Peacock.