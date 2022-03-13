WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Is On Life Support After Heart Attack

Some very concerning news has broken this morning as we are learning that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support in critical condition in a Georgia hospital after suffering three heart attacks last night. Hall was in the hospital when the heart attacks occurred, as he was recovering from surgery to replace his hip after he fell and broke it recently. Reportedly, he suffered a blood clot while in recovery and this led to a series of heart attacks last night.

Wade Keller of PWTorch.com first reported the sad news of Scott Hall's health struggle this morning and fans around the world are understandably shocked and worried about the well-being of one of the wrestling industry's biggest living legends.

Scott Hall broke into the wrestling industry in 1984 and had stints in the NWA, AWA, and around the world in various promotions before eventually finding his way to the WWF in 1992, where he would create the character that instantly grabbed fans' attention and made him a star. In Razor Ramon, Hall clearly took much inspiration from Al Pacino's iconic performance as Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface and created a slick new kind of heel character that was so cool, fans actually started to like him.

He would perform as the character for the next four years, winning the Intercontinental Championship four times and stealing the show at WrestleMania X with Shawn Michaels in an instantly iconic and revolutionary Ladder Match, before being persuaded to leave the WWF for more money by rival promotion WCW.

Scott Hall's debut storyline in WCW, along with fellow WWF defector Kevin Nash as a pair of Outsiders who were invading WCW to take over, came to a head at the 1996 Bash At The Beach Pay Per View, where they were joined by a heel-turning Hulk Hogan in one of wrestling's all-time greatest shocking moments. It was there that the nWo was born and the faction would lead WCW to a steady stream of ratings victories over the WWF for the next two years.

Hall is regarded as one of the best minds and creative forces in wrestling history and as such, is a two-time inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame: once as Razor Ramon and another as a part of the nWo.

We'd like to send our best wishes out to Scott Hall and his family and we join the rest of the wrestling world in hoping he has a speedy recovery.