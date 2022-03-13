The Boys, Reacher, DMZ, TWD & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 Mar 22

If you're listening (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)/(If you're listening, are you listening?)/Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)/(If you're listening, are you listening?)/And I'm still running away/(I'm still running away)/Whoa-oh (whoa-oh)/Whoa-oh (whoa-oh)/I won't play your hide and seek game/(Your hide and seek game)/Whoa-oh (whoa-oh)/Whoa-oh/ I was spinning free (whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh)/With a little sweet and simple numbing me/What a dizzy dance (whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh)/This sweetness will not be concerned with me/No, the sweetness will not be concerned with me/No, the sweetness will not be concerned with me… or the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Jimmy Eat World for "Sweetness" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a whole lot about Amazon's The Boys Season 3 thanks to SXSW, an appreciation for the fight scenes in Amazon's Reacher, Adult Swim's Three Busy Debras dials up the Debra, STARZ's Heels star Stephen Amell sends WWE's Big E good vibes, Swerve makes his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage, Samuel L. Jackson confirms Martin Freeman for Disney+'s Secret Invasion, HBO Max's DMZ showrunner Roberto Patino talks story over messaging, AMC's The Walking Dead previews a warning about the Commonwealth, and more. And then we wrap things up with a look at our review round-up, including MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, March 13, 2022:

DMZ Showrunner & EP Roberto Patino on Moving Beyond Politicking

Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Confirms Martin Freeman Casting

The Boys S03 Trailer Thoughts: Laser Butcher, Soldier Boy Lives & More

The Walking Dead S11E12 Scene: Mercer's Advice Could Save Daryl's Life

The Boys Season 3 Official Trailer: Mayhem, Madness & Soldier Boy

The Boys Stylin' & Profilin' Ahead of SXSW Panel, S03 Trailer Reveal

Swerve Makes In-Ring Debut on Rampage; Match Added to Dynamite

Heels: Stephen Amell Offers "Real Deal" Big E Strength for Recovery

The Rookie Season 4 E16 "True Crime" Preview: Lights! Camera! Murder!

Three Busy Debras Dials Up The Debra In This Season 2 First-Look Debra

Reacher Turns Fighting Into Art Form in Amazon Season 1 Comp Video

Doctor Who, Big E, The Orville & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Mar 22

Now here's a look at our round-up of reviews from the 24 hours, including MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S05E10: Return of the Jersey Turnpike

WWE SmackDown Recap 3/11: Brawls, Injuries & An Actual Title Rematch

