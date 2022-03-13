Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Final Official Trailer Gets to Heart of The Story

Studio MAPPA has released the final trailer for the super anticipated film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and goodness are we ready for this? The answer is yes, we definitely are. Yet another trailer to make us vibrate with excitement at the amazing animation we are presented with. One of my favorite things about JJK is the animation and the character designs, so it does not surprise me how enticing the trailer is and how well it does its job of pumping up fans for the film.

I think this last trailer really gives us a better understanding of what we will be in for on March 18th— the story as well as the action-packed adventure of what Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be bringing to theaters. The first couple of trailers were more general, this one seems to be more focused on the players at hand and the core of the plot. I am so excited to see this story come to life and the characters that will be involved. The animation looks as amazing as usual, if not more so. As a fan of the anime, some of the faces presented made me even more excited for what is to come. I mean, you know things are about to get good when Gojo shows his pretty eyes.

The story follows Yuta Okkotsu, an anxious boy who joins Jujutsu High after being haunted by a childhood friend. He joins the mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers under the one and only, Satoru Gojo. The film is based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen. The best part is that you do not have to be caught up on the manga or the anime in order to understand the film. It is a prequel to the current storyline the anime follows and it is its own story.