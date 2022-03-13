Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Effectively Bridges The Past & The Future: Review

TOHO Animation's highly anticipated dark fantasy anime film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, releases in theaters on March 18th and you will not want to miss this gem. The film is animated by MAPPA and the animation just raises the bar to a whole new level. The film is nearly two hours long, but in all honesty: the story just takes you on such a fun and twisted ride it will feel like it flies by in a blink.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel to the story of the show. It follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous boy who after being haunted by a childhood friend, joins Jujutsu High under the mentorship of the one and only, Gojo Satoru. It is the film adaptation of a manga by the same name. As a fan of the manga, this is a wonderful adaptation of the source material and it gives breath to a more personalized & intimate take on the story and the characters within. While I loved the story when I read it, watching it on the screen just made it a completely new and different experience. It is one of those surprising instances that will blow your mind away and leave you wanting to read it and watch it again, over and over.

The film is beautifully animated— every scene is visually stunning and incredibly detailed. I was taken aback by the great quality from the moment it started, which I very much appreciate. The visuals along with the soundtrack played a very big part in this film: it set a tone and it did not falter at any point. I always get scared animation quality will get compromised for the film, and this was not the case. Every landscape, every battle, every moment is exquisitely detailed and beautiful. The story will definitely take you on a ride and will transport you into a very fun and scary universe where things might not quite be what you expect. There will be some gritty and twisted turns no one will see coming and it will suck you even further into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

One of my favorite things about Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was the character design and development throughout the film. We get to meet the characters and we see them grow within the movie. The pace of the story was fantastic: it did not feel rushed or slow at any point. It was action from the get-go filled with rollercoasters of emotions. You will laugh, you will scream, and you will definitely cry. I believe it shows how good the writing was when in a span of a movie you get to fall in love with characters you are just introduced to in less than two hours.

Yuta Okkotsu is a great shonen main character and will definitely join my list of favorites. His story arc is wonderfully heartbreaking and strong. I love that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 does not need to have cry-babies to show that the character is human, humble, or compassionate. I especially liked that the film has a great balance of serious moments sprinkled with the usual funny bits reactions from the characters. These silly moments are usually the hardest to balance, in my opinion, and can sometimes take away from the gravity of the situation. Yuta has been one of the JJK characters I find most relatable. The rest of the cast is just as wonderfully fleshed out as Yuta— regardless of being good or bad, characterization was simply fantastic.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will premiere in US theaters on March 18th both subtitled and dubbed. Crunchyroll has already announced the English Voice Cast for the dubbed version: Yuta Okkotsu – Kayleigh McKee (English) / Megumi Ogata (Japanese); Rika Orimoto – Anairis Quiñones (English) / Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Maki Ze'nin – Allegra Clark (English) / Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Toge Inumaki – Xander Mobus (English) / Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Panda – Matthew David Rudd (English) / Tomokazu Seki (Japanese); Satoru Gojo – Kaiji Tang (English) / Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); and Suguro Geto – Lex Lang (English) / Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese).

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was definitely worth the wait and makes me even more excited for the upcoming season next year. Keep in mind you do not have to be caught up on the show or the manga to enjoy this film— it will serve as a fantastic introduction into the JJK universe and very well-written, strong characters you cannot help but love. The film is about 105 minutes long, and make sure to stay through the credits for a little encore you do not want to miss. The film will definitely leave you wanting to read more and watch more of it. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a fantastic experience that will not let you down.

