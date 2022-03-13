L.A. Law: Jill Eikenberry Returning; Guggenheim & Bernsen Check In

L.A. Law will be bringing back another familiar face to the ABC revival in Jill Eikenberry, who will reprise her role as Ann Kelsey from the original NBC series, according to Deadline Hollywood. The actress along with returning co-star Corbin Bernsen are two of the original five cast members to appear in all 171 episodes and film during its eight-season run from 1986-to 1994 along with Alan Rachins, Michael Tucker, and Richard Dysart. Kelsey was an associate/partner in the firm of McKenzie Brackman, now Becker Rollins in the revival after Bernsen's Arnie Becker and Blair Underwood's Jonathan Rollins. Underwood joined the NBC series during its second season.

L.A. Law ABC Revival Details

The revival comes courtesy of writers Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed with Anthony Hemingway directing. The ABC series features Becker Rollins reinventing itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing & incendiary cases. Joining Underwood and Bernsen in the revival are Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim, Kacey Rohl, and Juliana Harkavy. Underwood, Guggenheim, and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

Eikenberry won a Golden Globe in 1989 during her run on L.A. Law with three additional nominations and also a five-time Emmy Award nominee. She recently had an appearance in the Paramount+ series The Good Fight, the indie films In Reality and Keep in Touch. She'll star in the upcoming TV movie Chantilly Bridge, the sequel to Chantilly Lace (1993). Created by Stephen Bochco and Tina Louise Fletcher, L.A. Law won 15 Emmys including three consecutive years as "Outstanding Drama Series" from 1989-1991. There's no current premiere date for the revival set. Now here's a look at Bernsen and Guggenheim checking in via Instagram: