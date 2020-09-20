The Boys Season 2: Victoria Neuman PSA Has Homelander In Its Sights

It's pretty safe to say (and we don't think we're treading into MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! territory) that Homelander (Antony Starr) has some serious issues that are coming dangerously close to turning us off to milk altogether. Add to that his psychotic, "vengeful messiah" complex, how he's turning into a supes version of "Mommy Dearest", and his dangerously toxic new "relationship" with Stormfront (Aya Cash), and it's pretty clear that the leader of The Seven is a ticking timebomb ready to explode. One person adding to his pressures is Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who's calling out both Vought and Homelander over both the Compound V fallout and Homelander's actions overseas. She clearly won't hesitate to take Homelander on directly (which has us questioning her real motivations)- and neither will her political PAC Citizens for Victoria Neuman (aspirations for higher office, perhaps- and for who?).

In the following PSA secured by the investigative team behind Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, CVN takes their attack directly to the man himself, calling out his questionable issues surrounding milk of all kinds as well as his sudden practice of using his laser vision on… well… we'll let the NSFW video take it from here:

This PSA has been brought to you by Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. pic.twitter.com/9UGVXmbQNo — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 20, 2020

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.