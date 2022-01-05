The Boys Season 3: Campell. Coleman. The VNN Interview. This Friday

With the seventh of the month fast approaching, we were already expecting to have to endure another episode of Vought News Network's (VNN) "7 on Seven" with anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). It's the price we have to pay to learn some real-world intel on the third season of Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. But even we have to admit that we're looking forward to this one, with VNN announcing that Coleman will have an exclusive ("and explosive") interview with Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs' (FBSA) Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid) to debate the agency's practices.

And here's a look at Vought International announcing the exclusive interview via Twitter earlier today:

Friday on Seven on 7, an exclusive (and explosive!) interview the internet will be buzzing about for decades. Cameron Coleman sits down with the FBSA's Hugh Campbell to discuss his agency's hero witch hunt. VNN, bringing you fair and balanced coverage you won't find anywhere else pic.twitter.com/TUMJYK9gvX — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Before the year ended, VNN's "7 on Seven" returned with one more edition to push more blatant Vought-favoring propaganda while also offering viewers another round of juicy intel on what's been going on between seasons (and what might be waiting for our heroes in Season 3). Two of our biggest takeaways? We were treated to a first look at Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk and Homelander addressed viewers… to apologize?! Uh-oh…

David Thompson's Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko was arrested for some illegal holiday-themed activities via an investigation that included the combined efforts of Vought and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is taking the profits from her Brave Maeve Pride Bars to assist Chelsea's Angels in helping homeless LGBTQ teens in New York City.

Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) is trading his bow and arrow for a microphone, with his new rap album, Bullseye Beats being distributed through Vought and the first single "Bow & Quiver" dropping soon.

OurSheet CEO Mickey Londale is welcoming aboard Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) to promote his 4Freedom brand of goods, from toilet paper to coffee. Here's a look at Blue Hawk in his full costume:

COMMERCIAL BREAK! Make sure to get your tickets for the Vought Super Christmas Spectacular, hosted by Coleman live from Vought Square (and available to stream for those with Vought+ Super Access) and starring some of your favorite supes.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has made a full recovery from his forced allergic reaction last season and is the proud spokesperson for Vought's new line of bulletproof school backpacks for kids.

Speaking of Starlight, she was the guest of honor at a benefit hosted by The Covenant House, honoring her work with the community and in fighting crime. Along with her teammates on The Seven, notable attendees included Mr. Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as the FBSA's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

The final segment was meant to be a commentary from Coleman but was interrupted with a "breaking news" message from Homelander where he spoke directly to the viewers to apologize (?!?) for everything having to do with the Stormfront (Aya Cash) mess and wanting everyone to know, "I'm listening."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (December 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAT4oMEI5fw)