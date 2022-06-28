The Boys Season 3 E07 Promo: Homelander Scared? Queen Maeve Returns

Now that everyone's had time to process the fallout from last week's "Herogasm," Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys is back this week with the second-to-last episode of the season (I know, right?!). And while there was a whole lot of supe sex going on, it was Homelander (Antony Starr) who appeared to get f**ked the most. First, he was dealt a humbling blow at the hands of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and V24-amped Butcher (Karl Urban) & Hughie (Jack Quaid), who came this close to ending the leader of The Seven. And now he's going to have to deal with the fallout from Annie (Erin Moriarty)- no longer Starlight- live-streaming the truth about Homelander, Vought… and pretty much everyone & everything else. But if Homelander was dangerous before, just imagine how he's going to be when he feels trapped and backed into a corner? And maybe it's just us, but it sure does look like Neuman (‎Claudia Doumit) might be working with the leader of The Seven- playing both sides like her mentor would've taught her?

Now here's a look at the promo for the penultimate episode of Amazon's The Boys Season 3, S03E07 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed":

And make sure to check out this mini-featurette as Moriarty and Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk aka MM) take you behind the scenes of the "Herogasm" house:

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."