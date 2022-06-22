The Boys Season 3: Jack Quaid Drops Fashionable Herogasm "Spoiler"

So earlier today, The Boys star Erin Moriarty shared a sneak preview for this week's episode "Herogasm" that was so potentially naughty that only a Sharpie could save the day and make it Instagram family-friendly. Well, not to be outdone (because we all know it's about love and not competition), Moriarty's co-star Jack Quaid (Hughie) also took to Instagram. And with this spoiler, there wasn't a Sharpie around to do IG's bidding. Oh no, this time? The naked truth will be revealed…

"Spoilers for ['Herogasm']. Hughie got a Footloose shirt! I promise you, you're not prepared for this week's episode. It's maybe my favorite episode we've ever done!" Quaid wrote in the caption to his post, which also introduced the world to the t-shirt in question. Here's hoping it doesn't get too messed up with bodily fluids… blood, people! We're talking about blood! Perverts…

WARNING: This Episode Depicts a Massive Supe Orgy, Airborne Penetration, Dildo-Based Maiming, Extra Strength Lube, Icicle Phalluses and Cursing. It Is Not Suitable for Any Audience

Okay, now that we got the official warning from the show out of the way about what's to come, here's your look at Amazon's The Boys S03E06 "Herogasm" (or, at least what they could show):

During an interview with EW, Kripke and Jack Quaid (Hughie) discussed how close the episode matches the comics and how intense the filming was on everyone on set… and the one "Herogasm" moment that couldn't make the cut.

While Kripke's a Fan of the Homelander/Soldier Boy Sex Scene in the Comics, It Won't Work Here: "I love that scene and it's hilarious, but for a dozen reasons, all of which will be revealed when you see the season, it ultimately just didn't track. We talked about it. It conflicted with a lot of the other things we were trying to build with Soldier Boy. So, unfortunately, that one had to go," Kripke explained. "I would love to see Soldier Boy and Homelander f***ing, but it can't happen in this show, unfortunately, for reasons everyone understands."

Quaid Believes "Herogasm" True to Comics, Goes Places "You Wouldn't Necessarily Expect It to Go": "I read all of the comic books when I was cast as Hughie, and 'Herogasm' was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read. I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about 'Herogasm.' I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself… seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."

Kripke Shares an Anecdote to Describe the 'Herogasm" Experience: "How you could have been around that much explicit nudity for that many days on a hot, stuffy, sticky film set is just … How anyone survived it, I don't know. I asked Paul [EP Paul Grellong] at one point, 'What's it like being there?' And he's like, 'Day 1, it's really novel and you're surrounded by all these beautiful naked people. By day 2, they're all naked mole rats and you just want to get outside.' I was like, 'That makes sense.'"

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."