The Boys Season 3: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy with Comic Book Honor

The run of good news and even better teasers that's been coming from the folks behind Amazon Prime's third season of The Boys continued on Friday. Previously, we learned of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke's explosive opinion on the director cut of the Craig Rosenberg-directed S03E01 "Payback"- saying viewers are in for "…something really special. And insane. And special." Well, we know one of the biggest reasons why this season will be "something really special" is the addition of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Vought International's "original supe" Soldier Boy- and now we're getting a look at him. Well, at least in comic book form.

"He was brave, he was bold, he was a hero. As we head into the weekend, here's a look back at one of Vought's greatest heroes, Soldier Boy," reads the caption in the Instagram and Twitter posts from Vought International that shared a cover of Soldier Boy #32 from an up-and-coming artist named Darick Robertson. But as much as Vought would like to honor Soldier Boy for being the "hero" that he was, it appears Butcher and the crew got ahold of the main Twitter account to drop a little hard truth:

Kripke and Rosenberg are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

