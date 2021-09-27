The Boys Spinoff Lands Amazon Series Order; New Showrunners Announced

The run of good news involving Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys continued on Monday, with the streaming service giving a series green light to the previously-announced spinoff series. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the irreverent, R-rated show explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips are set to star. But there will be a major change behind the scenes, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters taking over as showrunners from The Boys EP Craig Rosenberg, who reportedly exited the series over creative differences.

"Much like 'Mork & Mindy' spun-off from 'Happy Days'—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own," Kripke said in a statement. "It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we're thrilled to have them steer this ship and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can't wait for you to see it. Also, 'Baywatch Nights' spun-off from 'Baywatch,' and it had vampires. Vampires!"

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.