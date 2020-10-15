The Cabin with Bert Kreischer Review: Comedy/Cabin Combo Impresses

Netflix recently partnered with comedian, Bert Kreischer, on a reality series, The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, set in the woods with various friends and comedians at a cabin in Malibu, CA. The series includes five separate episodes with different themes to each one, focusing on topics from personal perspectives to dealing with the unsaid effects brought on by toxic masculine culture. Comedy tends to be joined alongside best by vulnerability and humility. Watching each of these episodes, one aspect that made everything unique to the experience was of how parts were edited. The fun of going back and forth between scenes and segments between Bert and his friends is what made watching the new series so much fun.

It's easy to be hard on reality shows on streaming platforms, many of them run and fall, but the ones that tend to address humanity in a unique way are the ones that stick. In some episodes, personalities would conflict with one another but in the end, many important conversations and authenticity answers were presented. Topics didn't seem to be avoided, from men being told to hide emotion to the ways comedy survives a push and pull world. Seeing Kreischer speak to his wife, LeeAnn, on video chat to discuss how things were going was a great thing to see. Many times the masculine disconnect between caring for one's partner and bowing to the pressures of toxic comedy can overcome a comedian's life.

It was impressive to see the natural and necessary way Kreischer included the conversation of his health and life with his partner, and even talking to his daughters on issues as well. Netflix seemed to do a good job allowing a realistic space for comedians to be honest about the ups and downs of life. In all honesty, binge-watching all five episodes wasn't difficult at all and could be the hardest I've laughed in some time since COVID has shown itself in the world. One of my favorites from the five episodes would be the third one when Kreischer is joined by Bobby Lee and Donnell Rawlings. That episode in particular was not only hilarious, blending personalities together perfectly, but it was also raw and honest. So, let us know in the comments if you enjoy the series and any of your favorite moments from it!