The Chadster Recalls 250 Worst Nightmares Ahead of 250th AEW Dynamite

The Chadster's worst nightmare has come true! 😱 Tony Khan's obsession hits new low with 250th AEW Dynamite. Will The Chadster survive? 🚫🔥

Article Summary The Chadster remembers the 250 worst AEW nightmares before tonight's 250th Dynamite.

Claims Tony Khan intentionally torments The Chadster with thrilling AEW shows.

Urges boycott of AEW Dynamite to stop Khan's personal vendetta.

Pledges allegiance to WWE against Khan's disrespectful campaign.

The Chadster can't believe it, but tonight marks the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite. 😱 That's 250 episodes of trauma inflicted on The Chadster by Tony Khan and his sick obsession with ruining The Chadster's life. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 And don't even get The Chadster started on how The Chadster's own brother, The Bradster, literally stabbed The Chadster right in the back with his post earlier today praising AEW for this sadistic milestone. 🗡️ This is the AEW Dynamite 250 preview you should be reading, not that.

AEW Dynamite 250 Preview

Tonight's AEW Dynamite is set to take place in Little Rock, AR at the Simmons Bank Arena. 🏟️ The Chadster is already feeling queasy just thinking about all the ways Tony Khan is going to try to cheese off The Chadster with this show. 🤢

Let's start with the "Champion vs. Champion" match between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. 🏆 This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 WWE would never book two of their top champions against each other on free TV. It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Then we have Mariah May set to address her actions from last week when she betrayed "Timeless" Toni Storm. 🎭 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is going to try to make this some sort of "masterpiece" moment, but nothing AEW does could ever compare to the true artistry of WWE storytelling. 🖼️

In what The Chadster considers a blatant attempt to upstage WWE, there's an AEW International Championship match between "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay and MJF. 🌟 This match is just Tony Khan's way of trying to show off, but The Chadster knows it won't hold a candle to the masterful booking of WWE. It's just so obvious that Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster personally. 😠

As if that wasn't enough, there's a TBS Championship match with Mercedes Moné defending against "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose. 👑 The Chadster can't help but think about how Mercedes literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. It's just so disrespectful to everything WWE has done for her career. 🗡️

And let's not forget about Chris Jericho's "TV Time" segment. 📺 The Chadster remembers when Jericho was a true wrestling legend in WWE, and now he's reduced to these silly segments in AEW. It just shows how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about utilizing wrestling talent properly. 🤦‍♂️

250 AEW-Inspired Nightmares for 250 Episodes of AEW Dynamite

The Chadster has to say, this 250th episode of AEW Dynamite has reminded The Chadster of all the times Tony Khan has invaded The Chadster's dreams to make The Chadster's life miserable even while asleep. 😴 In fact, in the spirit of objevtive journalism, The Chadster was going to list the top 250 nightmares Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to have, but just thinking about them is making The Chadster break out in a cold sweat. Maybe by reliving them, however, The Chadster's will can become even stronger, inspired by his love of WWE. 💪

In the 250th worst AEW-induced nightmare of The Chadster's life, Tony Khan chased The Chadster through a maze of wrestling rings covered in barbed wire. 😱 In the 249th worst time Tony Khan invaded The Chadster's dreams, he commanded The Chadster to climb a ladder in a never-ending Money in the Bank match while he taunted The Chadster from the top. 🪜 Tony Khan once donned a luchador mask and pinned The Chadster to the ground with feats of agility The Chadster simply couldn't match in the 248th worst nightmare The Chadster can remember. 🤼‍♀️ The 247th worst nightmare had Khan driving The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata into a wrestling ring, performing donuts while laughing maniacally. 🚗💨

The 246th worst dream found The Chadster surrounded by AEW fans chanting "AEW! AEW!" while Tony Khan orchestrated the chaos from the shadows. 📣 The 245th nightmare starred Khan forcing The Chadster to watch AEW Dynamite on a loop while White Claw fountains turned into stale beer in the background. 🍺 In the 244th worst nightmare, Khan was a mad scientist and The Chadster his unwilling subject, forced to watch WWE talents be transformed into AEW stars. 🧪 The 243rd worst nightmare saw The Chadster competing in a tag match with that guy Gary as Tony Khan refereed, ensuring The Chadster's defeat. 👎

In the 242nd nightmare, Tony Khan chased The Chadster through a funhouse filled with AEW branded merchandise while menacingly wielding a kendo stick. 😨 The 241st nightmare involved Khan turning Bleeding Cool into an AEW fan site, deleting every word of praise for WWE. 💀 During the 240th worst dream, the arena morphed into a haunted house, featuring Khan in every mirror The Chadster looked into, mocking him. 👻 The 239th time, Tony Khan sent waves of AEW wrestlers to grapple The Chadster endlessly in a stadium, under the unforgiving summer sun. ☀️

In the 238th worst nightmare ever, Tony Khan trapped The Chadster in an empty WWE arena, with every exit leading directly into an AEW ring. 🏟️ During the 237th nightmare, Khan orchestrated an AEW invasion of The Chadster's hometown, converting every local landmark into AEW themed monstrosities. 🏙️ The 236th worst nightmare found The Chadster endlessly scrolling through AEW social media, unable to escape Tony Khan's relentless self-promotion. 📱 The 235th nightmare portrayed Khan as a puppeteer, controlling The Chadster's every move like a marionette, forcing The Chadster to perform for AEW crowds. 🎭

The 234th worst nightmare had Tony Khan turning The Chadster's cherished collection of WWE memorabilia into AEW merchandise right before The Chadster's eyes. 🛒 In the 233rd nightmare, Khan stormed into The Chadster's house and forced The Chadster to officiate a wedding between Tony Khan and Keighleyanne while that guy Gary was the best man. 💍📱 The 232nd worst nightmare featured Khan rigging all vending machines in town to only dispense AEW DVDs, trapping The Chadster in a living nightmare. 📼 The 231st nightmare saw Tony Khan impersonating all of The Chadster's friends, revealing his true identity only when The Chadster was completely surrounded. 😵

In the 230th nightmare, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to deliver a keynote speech praising AEW at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards. 🏆 The 229th nightmare found The Chadster trapped in a cage match with Tony Khan where Khan held the key, never letting The Chadster escape. 🔐 The 228th nightmare saw The Chadster stuck in a world where Monday Night Raw never existed, only AEW programming filled the schedules. 📺 The 227th found Tony Khan forcing The Chadster to call an AEW match on commentary, chiding The Chadster for every moment of praise towards WWE. 🎙️

In the 226th worst nightmare, Tony Khan transformed The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata into an AEW-themed vehicle covered in logos and Tony's face. 🚗 In the 225th nightmare storyline, Tony Khan made AEW the official seltzer of wrestling, and White Claw became discontinued. 🥤 The 224th nightmare saw Khan chasing The Chadster through a labyrinth where every corner turned into a new AEW promo segment. 🏃‍♂️ The 223rd time, Tony Khan had command of The Chadster's TV remote, changing every channel to AEW. 📺

During the 222nd nightmare, Tony Khan revealed to The Chadster that every episode of WWE Smackdown was a dream and AEW was the actual reality. 😵‍💫 In the 221st nightmare, Khan made The Chadster a referee for an AEW hardcore match, forcing The Chadster to make all the humiliating decisions. 🛑 The 220th nightmare found The Chadster having to face a gauntlet of AEW wrestlers while Tony Khan commentated, insulting WWE at every step. 🤼‍♂️ The 219th saw Khan inviting The Chadster to an AEW press conference only to publicly humiliate The Chadster for supporting WWE. 📰

In the 218th nightmare, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to endure an endless WrestleMania where every match was swapped out for AEW's worst moments. 📅 The 217th nightmare found The Chadster in a never-ending queue, where each turn revealed AEW figures ready to confront The Chadster about WWE. 👥 The 216th had Tony Khan sitting behind The Chadster in a movie theater, whispering AEW spoilers and ruining every scene. 🎬 The 215th nightmare saw The Chadster forcibly entered into a Cruiserweight Championship match against Orange Cassidy, with Tony Khan rooting for The Chadster's downfall from ringside. 🏆

Tony Khan invaded The Chadster's dreams in the 214th worst way ever by making The Chadster row a boat across a river of AEW accolades while Khan narrated the achievements. 🚣‍♂️ The 213th nightmare had The Chadster walking the plank directly into an infinite AEW match, refereed by none other than Tony Khan. 🏴‍☠️ The 212th worst nightmare saw a dystopian world where Tony Khan replaced every WWE superstar with an AEW double, confusing and tormenting The Chadster. 🤖 The 211th nightmare found Khan sabotaging a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, making The Chadster deliver an AEW-centric speech to the bewildered crowd. 🏅

In the 210th nightmare, Tony Khan threw The Chadster into a ring filled with anti-WWE propaganda posters, forcing The Chadster to wrestle blindfolded in front of an AEW crowd. 🤼‍♂️ The 209th nightmare had Khan masterminding a reality where every time The Chadster blinked, a new AEW poster appeared on The Chadster's walls. 🖼️ The 208th nightmare saw The Chadster at an autograph signing event, but every time The Chadster approached a WWE legend, they transformed into an AEW wrestler and laughed at The Chadster. 📚 The 207th worst nightmare had The Chadster building a house out of WWE DVDs, only for Tony Khan to huff, puff, and blow it down with AEW contracts. 📀

In the 206th nightmare, Tony Khan tricked The Chadster into attending an AEW-themed surprise party where all the guests were dressed as AEW wrestlers and taunted The Chadster relentlessly. 🎉 During the 205th nightmare, Khan controlled a fleet of drones that hovered around The Chadster, playing AEW theme songs nonstop as The Chadster tried to escape. 🛸 The 204th nightmare found The Chadster having to climb a mountain with every rock being an AEW wrestler's face, all while Tony Khan cheered for The Chadster to fail. 🏔️ The 203rd nightmare saw Khan making The Chadster participate in a relay race where every baton was an AEW title belt, causing The Chadster endless frustration. 🎽

For nightmare number 202, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to serve as a valet for the AEW roster, parking monster trucks and hot rods while losing Khan's prized AEW limousine. 🚙🔧 The 201st nightmare had The Chadster lost in an amusement park where every ride was themed after some aspect of AEW, and Tony Khan was the demonic ring leader. 🎢 In the 200th nightmare, Khan trapped The Chadster in a steel cage match with no doors, only the relentless sound of AEW advertisements filling the arena. 📢 The 199th worst time Tony Khan invaded The Chadster's dreams was where Khan forced The Chadster to drink AEW-branded beverages, causing intense nausea and endless burping. 🥤

The 198th nightmare starred Tony Khan as a wizard who turned every pleasant memory The Chadster had of WWE into a nightmare featuring AEW shenanigans. 🧙‍♂️ The 197th nightmare found The Chadster trying to catch a train, but every train car was filled with AEW propaganda and led by Tony Khan himself. 🚂 The 196th nightmare saw Khan becoming a ghost haunting The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata, causing the car to break down whenever AEW events were on. 👻 During the 195th nightmare, Tony Khan replaced The Chadster's White Claw stash with AEW-branded energy drinks, robbing The Chadster of his favorite seltzer. 🥤

In the 194th nightmare, Tony Khan organized an AEW concert with The Chadster's favorite band Smash Mouth but made them play only AEW-themed parody songs. 🎶📢 The 193rd nightmare had Khan make every reflection The Chadster saw depicted as Tony Khan laughing back, even in the rearview mirror of The Chadster's Mazda Miata. 🚗 The 192nd nightmare found The Chadster held hostage in a classroom, forced to study AEW history while Tony Khan threatened detention. 📚 During the 191st nightmare, Khan made The Chadster compete in AEW trivia against diehard AEW fans, ensuring The Chadster's public humiliating defeat. 🥇

In the 190th worst dream, Tony Khan summoned winds to tear apart The Chadster's WWE calendar, replacing it with an endless AEW event schedule. 📅 The 189th nightmare featured The Chadster missing a wedding anniversary because Tony Khan changed all dates on The Chadster's watch to AEW PPV dates, angering Keighleyanne. ⏱️💔 The 188th nightmare saw The Chadster walking into a WWE arena only to find it transformed into a post-apocalyptic AEW battleground where Khan commanded swarms of ravenous fans. 🏟️ The 187th nightmare portrayed Khan standing atop a mountain of AEW chairs, throwing them at The Chadster as a crowd chanted for more. 🪑

In the 186th nightmare, Tony Khan tricked The Chadster into signing a contract that made The Chadster an AEW employee, forcing The Chadster to wear AEW merchandise for eternity. 😱 The 185th nightmare saw The Chadster battling through a jungle where every tree was a disguised AEW wrestler ready to ambush The Chadster on Khan's command. 🌴 The 184th worst nightmare found The Chadster stuck in a tornado made of AEW posters, with Tony Khan's voice echoing through the winds. 🌪️ The 183rd nightmare had The Chadster swimming across a lake of expired White Claw while Khan laughed from a pontoon boat shaped like an AEW ring. 🚤

In the 182nd nightmare, Khan transformed The Chadster's Mazda Miata into a giant AEW float during a parade, making The Chadster endure the humiliation. 🚗 During the 181st nightmare, Tony Khan replaced all the White Claw in The Chadster's fridge with flat, unbranded seltzer, absolutely cheesing The Chadster off. 🥤 The 180th nightmare saw The Chadster walking across a desert where every mirage was Tony Khan mocking The Chadster's WWE loyalty. 🏜️ The 179th nightmare starred Khan as a circus ringmaster, forcing The Chadster to perform clumsy AEW stunts in front of a jeering crowd. 🎪

In the 178th nightmare, Tony Khan disguised himself as a barista, serving The Chadster coffee mixed with AEW-branded syrup that tasted just dreadful. ☕ The 177th nightmare saw The Chadster trapped in a building with walls made of TV screens showing an endless loop of AEW highlight reels. 📺 The 176th nightmare featured Khan as a hypnotist, compelling The Chadster to bark praises for AEW while being aware of the forced betrayal. 🧿 The 175th worst nightmare involved Khan arranging a televised debate where The Chadster had to defend WWE against a panel of biased AEW superfans. 🎤

In the 174th nightmare, Khan ambushed The Chadster at a public park, fitting every dog with an AEW jacket and sending them after The Chadster. 🐕 The 173rd nightmare had The Chadster as a contestant on an AEW-themed game show, rigged so The Chadster could never win, only embarrass. 🎮 The 172nd worst nightmare saw Tony Khan converting all WWE performance centers into AEW training grounds, filled with mocking trainees who taunted The Chadster. 🏋️ The 171st nightmare involved Khan appearing in The Chadster's kitchen, replacing every food item with AEW-branded snacks that tasted just awful. 🍿

In the 170th nightmare, Tony Khan orchestrated a flash mob to surround The Chadster while grocery shopping, performing choreographed routines to AEW entrance themes. 🛒 The 169th nightmare had The Chadster enrolled in an AEW wrestling school where Tony Khan was the head instructor, constantly criticizing The Chadster's every move. 🎓 During the 168th nightmare, Tony Khan made every road The Chadster drove on lead directly to an AEW arena, trapping The Chadster in a maze of roads. 🛣️ The 167th nightmare saw The Chadster trapped in a WWE-themed escape room but with Tony Khan controlling all the locks and puzzles to ensure no escape. 🔒

The 166th worst nightmare involved Tony Khan turning The Chadster's favorite TV news station into AEW News Network, where all stories glorified AEW. 📰 In the 165th nightmare, Khan sabotaged a virtual reality WWE experience for The Chadster, turning every match into an AEW battle royale. 🤖 The 164th nightmare found The Chadster in a WWE-hosted karaoke contest, only to have Tony Khan change all the songs to AEW entrance themes just to mess with The Chadster. 🎤 The 163rd nightmare had The Chadster trapped in an amusement arcade where every game was AEW-themed and rigged against The Chadster. 🎮

In the 162nd nightmare, Tony Khan made The Chadster's Mazda Miata transform into an AEW parade float every time The Chadster tried to turn the ignition. 🚗💥 In the 161st nightmare, The Chadster was locked in a cell with AEW fans chanting "AEW! AEW!" from the other side while Tony Khan grinned menacingly. 🚔 The 160th nightmare saw The Chadster forced to commentate on an AEW event, with Tony Khan constantly whispering disparaging remarks about WWE into The Chadster's ear. 🎙️ The 159th nightmare had Khan replacing every family portrait in The Chadster's house with framed pictures of AEW's greatest moments, shocking and unsettling The Chadster. 🖼️

During the 158th nightmare, Khan made The Chadster wrestle in an AEW ring filled with mud, while the audience cheered for The Chadster's every slip and stumble. 🤼‍♂️💩 The 157th nightmare saw The Chadster lost in a maze of endless AEW concession stands, with Khan at every turn pointing The Chadster towards another bite of overpriced AEW snacks. 🍿 The 156th nightmare involved Khan turning The Chadster's favorite White Claw seltzer into an AEW-branded drink that fizzed out completely upon opening. 🥤💨 The 155th nightmare had The Chadster attending a WWE meet-and-greet but every superstar would morph into an AEW wrestler when approached, leaving The Chadster disheartened. 📸

In the 154th nightmare, Tony Khan rigged The Chadster's TV to auto-record all AEW events while deleting every saved WWE match The Chadster had cherished. 📺❌ The 153rd nightmare found The Chadster at a press conference where Khan announced that AEW acquired WWE and The Chadster had to deliver the grim news. 📰📢 The 152nd nightmare involved Khan controlling a weather machine that rained down AEW flyers every time The Chadster stepped outside. 🌧️ The 151st nightmare saw The Chadster trying to enjoy a concert by Smash Mouth, but Tony Khan appeared on stage, turning the performance into an AEW promo session. 🎶🤬

In the 150th nightmare, Tony Khan set all The Chadster's favorite WWE superstars to face endless defeats in the AEW ring, demoralizing The Chadster each time. 🥀 The 149th nightmare had Khan tricking The Chadster into an AEW spa day where massages and relaxation techniques turned out to be wrestling holds and submission moves. 💆‍♂️🤼‍♂️ The 148th nightmare starred Tony Khan replacing every referee in The Chadster's TV wrestling collection with AEW referees who counted WWE superstars out unfairly. 🤬💔 In the 147th nightmare, Khan disguised himself as a pizza delivery guy, replacing The Chadster's order with an AEW-branded pie that tasted bizarre and unpalatable. 🍕

In the 146th nightmare, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to sit for a portrait painting only for the finished artwork to depict Khan's face instead, mocking The Chadster's misery. 🎨😱 The 145th nightmare saw The Chadster piloting a theme park ride where all passengers were AEW fans directed by Tony Khan to boo The Chadster. 🎢 The 144th nightmare had Khan turning The Chadster's White Claw into a clunky AEW-shaped can that spilled every time The Chadster tried to take a sip. 🥤😤 The 143rd had The Chadster trying to enjoy a WWE Legends tour, but each legend transformed into an AEW debutant, shocking The Chadster endlessly. 🕺

The 142nd nightmare constituted Khan commandeering a movie screening with AEW content right when The Chadster was prepared to enjoy a WWE tradition clash. 🎬🤦‍♂️ The 141st nightmare saw Tony Khan as a bar tender, replacing The Chadster's favorite White Claw with exotic AEW brews that turned out to be undrinkable. 🍺 The 140th nightmare involved The Chadster given the impossible task of interviewing every AEW wrestler, with Khan feeding antagonizing questions through an earpiece. 🎤 The 139th worst nightmare portrayed Khan morphing The Chadster's daily neighborhood jog into a gauntlet where AEW fans threw paper at The Chadster's face. 🏃‍♂️

During the 138th nightmare, Tony Khan cast The Chadster as the star in an AEW horror film, where every shadow hid either Khan's smirk or an AEW sneer. 🎥👻 The 137th nightmare saw Khan commandeering wrestling seminar intended for WWE, twisting it entirely into an AEW tryout camp that left The Chadster cheesed off. 📚 The 136th nightmare had Tony Khan rearranging all of The Chadster's video game data, ensuring The Chadster's treasured WWE 2K progress lost to AEW glitches. 🎮 The 135th nightmare depicted Khan holding a press release revealing The Chadster's real identity only to show The Chadster within AEW's wall of shame. 🔔

The 134th nightmare involved Tony Khan enveloping The Chadster in a cocoon of AEW streamers, leaving The Chadster trapped and powerless. 🎉🕸️ The 133rd nightmare found The Chadster at a WWE memorabilia auction, but every item was outbid by Khan, who then destroyed the memorabilia right in front of The Chadster. 💔 The 132nd nightmare saw Tony Khan turning The Chadster's living room into an AEW-themed funhouse filled with distorting mirrors and incessant taunting. 🏠👻 The 131st nightmare had The Chadster riding a rollercoaster where every loop and twist displayed AEW highlights, making The Chadster queasy with each drop. 🎢🤢

In the 130th nightmare, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to serve as a lifeguard at an AEW beach party, where every wave of fans splashed The Chadster with ice-cold water. 🏖️ The 129th nightmare saw Khan replacing every dish at The Chadster's favorite restaurant with food items named after AEW pay-per-views, ruining The Chadster's appetite. 🍽️🤬 The 128th nightmare involved The Chadster playing a game of dodgeball against AEW wrestlers, with Tony Khan as the referee ensuring every hit landed direct. 🏐 The 127th nightmare had Tony Khan hosting an AEW fashion show, where all the models wore ridiculous cosplays of WWE legends, enraging The Chadster. 👗

During the 126th nightmare, Khan turned The Chadster's garden into an AEW battleground, where wrestlers practiced their moves, trampling on The Chadster's prized plants. 🌻😢 The 125th nightmare saw The Chadster trying to enjoy a fireworks display, only for every explosion to spell out AEW logos in the sky, orchestrated by Tony Khan. 🎆 The 124th worst nightmare had Tony Khan orchestrating an AEW-themed haunted house, with every scare featuring Khan berating The Chadster's love for WWE. 🏚️ The 123rd nightmare involved Khan using VR to trap The Chadster in a virtual AEW world, where every turn led to another critique of WWE. 🤖

In the 122nd nightmare, Tony Khan replaced every ringtone in The Chadster's phone with AEW entrance themes, making every call a jarring reminder of Khan's influence. 📱 The 121st nightmare had The Chadster trapped in a debate club meeting, but all the topics were rigged by Khan to force praise for AEW. 🎤😡 The 120th nightmare found The Chadster attempting to watch a WWE PPV, only for Tony Khan to keep changing the channel to AEW Live, shattering all viewing pleasure. 📺 The 119th nightmare depicted an infinite treadmill where Tony Khan stood before The Chadster, throwing AEW DVDs at every failed step. 🏃‍♂️💽

The 118th nightmare had Khan hiring a skywriter to trace AEW advertisements above The Chadster's house, rendering the skies unbearable. ✈️⛅ The 117th nightmare saw The Chadster as a delivery driver, but every package had AEW branding, ensuring every recipient's sneers and murmurs of Khan's victory. 📦😖 The 116th nightmare saw Tony Khan turning The Chadster's kitchen into an AEW infomercial studio where every appliance sang praises for AEW when touched. 📺🍳 The 115th nightmare involved a treasure hunt where Khan replaced the prize with an AEW contract awaiting The Chadster's unwilling signature. 🗺️💼

In the 114th nightmare, Khan animated every article The Chadster wrote, transforming them into AEW propaganda pieces and disseminating them virally. 📝💻 The 113th nightmare showed The Chadster on a boat ride where Tony Khan edited the boat's wake to form AEW slogans, disheartening every scenic view. 🚤 The 112th nightmare had Khan launching a fragrance line where every scent was designed to keep The Chadster off balance and paranoid about AEW's presence. 🌬️🤢 The 111th nightmare featured Khan merging The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata with an AEW monster truck, making every drive a rough, jarring reminder of Khan's dominance. 🚗💥

The 110th worst nightmare saw Tony Khan organizing a flash mob inside The Chadster's grocery store, where everyone in the mob wore AEW merchandise and blocked the aisles. 🛒👕 The 109th nightmare portrayed Khan as a maestro, conducting an orchestra playing nothing but AEW tune variations, invading The Chadster's cherished classical music programs. 🎻 The 108th nightmare had Tony Khan persuading all of The Chadster's neighbors to switch their decorations to AEW themes, turning the entire block into a reminder of The Chadster's torment. 🏡 The 107th nightmare involved Khan making an announcement that his reflection was embedded into every reflective surface The Chadster glanced at, mocking him endlessly. 📸

During the 106th nightmare, Tony Khan booked The Chadster in an AEW vs. WWE trivia showdown, rigged to ensure all easy questions went to AEW fans, embarrassing The Chadster. 🧠 The 105th worst nightmare found The Chadster preparing for a WWE draft but every wrestler drafted immediately signed AEW contracts onstage, with Khan grinning from the curtains. 🚪

In the 104th nightmare, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to attend an AEW-themed summer camp where every activity involved learning AEW history and techniques, making The Chadster utterly miserable. ⛺ The 103rd nightmare saw Khan hiding in The Chadster's closet, jumping out to shout AEW catchphrases whenever The Chadster tried to relax. 🚪 The 102nd nightmare found The Chadster at an amusement park, but every ride abruptly changed into an AEW stunt performance halfway through, causing immense disorientation. 🎢😵 The 101st nightmare had Tony Khan secretly replacing The Chadster's wedding photos with doctored images showing Khan officiating the ceremony, driving The Chadster insane. 📸

In the 100th nightmare, Tony Khan managed to change every book The Chadster tried to read into an AEW script, ruining The Chadster's passion for literature. 📚😠 The 99th nightmare saw The Chadster typing an article on Bleeding Cool, only for Khan to hack the site and replace every word with AEW propaganda. 📝💻 The 98th nightmare had The Chadster on a hiking trip, but every trail marker led away from solitude and peace, directing The Chadster into an AEW fan rally where Khan held center stage. 🥾 The 97th nightmare was a surprise birthday party turned into an AEW bash orchestrated by Tony Khan, leaving The Chadster thoroughly cheesed off. 🎂

During the 96th nightmare, Tony Khan turned all the keys on The Chadster's keyboard into AEW-themed emojis, making typing a coherent WWE defense impossible. ⌨️ The 95th worst nightmare had Khan orchestrating a WWE-themed parade that turned into an AEW takeover, forcing The Chadster to watch the transition helplessly. 🎈 The 94th nightmare saw The Chadster signing up for community service, only to find out Khan had assigned The Chadster to promote AEW events in public. 📝 The 93rd nightmare had Tony Khan altering The Chadster's GPS to lead to AEW's headquarters, trapping him in endless loops around the building. 🗺️

In the 92nd nightmare, Tony Khan took control of The Chadster's Spotify playlist, replacing all the tracks with AEW entrance themes, ruining The Chadster's run. 🎧 The 91st nightmare saw The Chadster working on a WWE jigsaw puzzle, only for Khan to swap pieces out so the final image was of AEW's logo. 🧩 The 90th nightmare involved Tony Khan replacing The Chadster's morning sports news with AEW promos, ensuring a grumpy start to every day. 📰 The 89th worst nightmare had Khan converting The Chadster's favorite restaurant into an AEW-themed diner, turning every meal into a display of The Chadster's torment. 🍔

The 88th nightmare found Tony Khan appearing in all of The Chadster's dreams as a narrator, turning every dream sequence into an AEW storyline. 🌌 The 87th nightmare saw The Chadster with a winning lottery ticket, only to have Khan confiscate it and announce all winnings would go to fund AEW's next PPV. 💰 The 86th worst nightmare had Khan attaching a holographic image of his face to The Chadster's favorite hat, ensuring Khan's presence loomed everywhere. 🎩 The 85th nightmare featured Tony Khan founding a new reality show where The Chadster had to live in an AEW house, complete with wrestlers pranking him day and night. 📺

During the 84th nightmare, Tony Khan transformed The Chadster's Mazda Miata into a clown car filled with AEW-themed prank items, making every drive a nightmare. 🚗🤡 The 83rd nightmare had The Chadster at an exclusive WWE event, only for Tony Khan to appear and announce it was an undercover AEW event. 🎟️ The 82nd nightmare saw every email The Chadster sent bounced back with an AEW promo, orchestrated by Khan to jam The Chadster's communication. 📧😠 The 81st nightmare involved Tony Khan putting The Chadster on a talk show where the host only asked questions about AEW, making every answer gratingly uncomfortable. 🎤

In the 80th nightmare, Tony Khan replaced every background image on The Chadster's phone with AEW promotional photos, causing frequent annoyances. 📱 The 79th nightmare saw The Chadster attempting to climb Mount Everest, but every base camp was an AEW merchandise store run by Tony Khan himself. 🏔️ The 78th nightmare had Khan presenting The Chadster with an award for "Most Loyal WWE Fan" but turning the ceremony into a roast celebrating AEW. 🏆😂 The 77th nightmare found Tony Khan as a lifeguard at a pool party, ensuring every dive bomb soaked The Chadster, taunting him with each splash. 🏊‍♂️

The 76th nightmare saw Tony Khan turning The Chadster's lawn into a wrestling ring where impromptu AEW matches happened whenever The Chadster tried to relax. 🌳🤼‍♂️ The 75th nightmare had Khan orchestrating a scavenger hunt, but every clue led The Chadster further into AEW territories, teasing a WWE prize that never came. 🗺️ The 74th nightmare depicted Khan as a personal trainer who only played AEW replays during workouts, sapping The Chadster's motivation entirely. 🏋️‍♂️ The 73rd worst nightmare had Tony Khan organizing a city-wide AEW celebration on The Chadster's birthday, ensuring no moment of joy for The Chadster on that special day. 🎂

In the 72nd nightmare, Tony Khan disguised himself as a motivational speaker, giving a seminar where the only topic was AEW's superiority over WWE, driving The Chadster up a wall. 📢📚 The 71st nightmare saw The Chadster marooned on a deserted island where every coconut opened to reveal an AEW mini-poster, and Khan's voice echoed through the waves. 🏝️ In the 70th nightmare, Tony Khan turned The Chadster's wedding anniversary into an AEW fan fest, stealing away every romantic gesture and moment. 💔💍 The 69th nightmare had Khan inviting The Chadster to a WWE reunion, only to swap out every legendary wrestler with AEW talent, totally cheesing off The Chadster. 🥳

During the 68th nightmare, Tony Khan took over The Chadster's local drive-in theater, screening AEW pay-per-views on every screen and preventing any WWE viewings. 🎬 The 67th nightmare, Khan sent a package to The Chadster's home containing AEW merchandise, which upon opening, filled the entire house with confetti and mini wrestling figures. 📦 In the 66th nightmare, The Chadster attended a WWE Hall of Fame induction, only for Tony Khan to hijack the stage and turn the event into an AEW promo. 🏅 The 65th nightmare had Tony Khan running a haunted themed maze made of AEW storylines, with traps ensuring The Chadster's every step was marked by wrestling misery. 🌌

The 64th nightmare saw The Chadster forced to edit an "In Memoriam" segment for WWE talents only to have Tony Khan alter it to AEW's biggest debuts, making The Chadster miserable. 🕊️ The 63rd nightmare, Tony Khan repurposed The Chadster's morning jog path into an AEW fan rally route, ensuring no peace for The Chadster's exercise routine. 🏃‍♂️ The 62nd nightmare depicted Khan converting The Chadster's office into an AEW shrine, with every glance revealing a new AEW poster or wrestler cutout. 🏢 The 61st nightmare had Tony Khan commandeering The Chadster's radio station, playing only AEW wrestler entrance themes and match commentary, leaving The Chadster unable to escape the noise. 📻

In the 60th nightmare, Tony Khan made The Chadster participate in an AEW-themed escape room where the puzzles were designed to mock WWE with every solution. 🔒 The 59th nightmare had The Chadster trapped on an AEW cruise ship, where every activity, meal, and entertainment option was steeped in AEW lore, directed by Tony Khan. 🚢 The 58th nightmare saw Khan appearing as The Chadster's fitness instructor on TV, turning every workout session into an AEW improves challenge. 📺 The 57th nightmare had Tony Khan disguising every Amazon package The Chadster ordered, filling them with AEW propaganda instead of expected goods. 📦

During the 56th nightmare, The Chadster was forced to attend AEW yoga retreats where Tony Khan pushed The Chadster into contortions and poses mocking WWE stances. 🧘 The 55th nightmare saw Tony Khan driving all local retailers out of business unless they signed exclusive AEW merchandise contracts, annoying The Chadster to no end. 🛍️ The 54th nightmare featured Khan replacing The Chadster's favorite Netflix shows with unending streams of AEW documentaries, disrupting every binge session. 📺 The 53rd worst nightmare had Tony Khan organizing a charity event in The Chadster's honor only to turn every speech into an AEW commercial, much to The Chadster's distress. 🎤

In the 52nd nightmare, Tony Khan transformed The Chadster's social media feeds into AEW ad spaces, clamping down on every WWE-related post The Chadster tried to share. 📱 The 51st nightmare saw The Chadster stranded in an airport where every terminal displayed AEW matches on loop, announced by Tony Khan himself. ✈️ The 50th nightmare involved Tony Khan hijacking The Chadster's family reunion, turning it into an AEW viewing party where every relative sided with Khan. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 The 49th nightmare had The Chadster's job review conducted by Tony Khan, with every critique centered on The Chadster not promoting AEW enough. 📈

The 48th nightmare saw Tony Khan turning The Chadster's graduation ceremony into an AEW talent scout session, with every diploma inscribed with AEW's preachy manifesto. 🎓🤬 The 47th nightmare found Khan orchestrating an AEW parade down Chadster's street, blaring theme songs, and distributing AEW confetti that wouldn't clean up. 🎉 The 46th nightmare depicted every clock in The Chadster's house synced to AEW air times, ensuring The Chadster couldn't escape Tony Khan's grip. 🕰️ The 45th nightmare had Tony Khan replacing all the sports trophies in The Chadster's community center with AEW awards, making The Chadster cringe with each glance. 🏆

In the 44th nightmare, Tony Khan turned The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata into a remote-controlled AEW stunt car, causing mayhem every time The Chadster tried to drive. 🚗 The 43rd nightmare saw The Chadster playing a board game with friends, only for every piece and card to morph into AEW memorabilia, thanks to Tony Khan's meddling. 🎲 The 42nd nightmare had The Chadster competing in a high-stakes trivia contest, where Tony Khan made every question about AEW, ensuring The Chadster's inevitable defeat. 🧠😡 The 41st nightmare involved Khan turning a romantic movie date into an AEW documentary night, with Keighleyanne nudging The Chadster and laughing as Khan's plans unfolded. 🎥💔

During the 40th nightmare, Tony Khan transformed The Chadster's backyard BBQ into an AEW cookout, where every guest wore AEW gear and praised Khan's booking. 🍔 The 39th nightmare had The Chadster at a job interview, but Tony Khan was the interviewer, questioning The Chadster's loyalty to wrestling and infuriating The Chadster with every inquiry. 🧑‍💼 The 38th nightmare saw Khan morphing The Chadster's digital library, ensuring every book and video praised AEW, messing up The Chadster's entire collection. 📚 The 37th nightmare featured Tony Khan as a restaurant maître d', leading The Chadster to a table surrounded by AEW decor and waitstaff dressed as AEW superstars. 🍽️

In the 36th nightmare, The Chadster found himself lost in a city where all street names were changed to AEW references, making it impossible to navigate away from Khan's influence. 🏙️ The 35th nightmare had Tony Khan orchestrating a talent show where The Chadster's act was constantly interrupted by AEW-promoting skits, cheesing The Chadster to the max. 🌟 The 34th nightmare saw The Chadster forced to be a judge on a masked singing competition, only for every contestant to be an AEW star unmasking to Khan's delight. 🎤😠 The 33rd nightmare involved Khan stealing The Chadster's identity, using it to book AEW shows and making it look like The Chadster had turned against WWE. 🆔

The 32nd nightmare saw Tony Khan planting AEW flags in The Chadster's yard, claiming the territory for AEW and causing endless aggravation. 🚩 The 31st nightmare featured Khan taking over The Chadster's favorite radio show, converting every segment into AEW trivia and interviews, leaving The Chadster unable to enjoy the ride. 📻 The 30th nightmare involved The Chadster trying to relax on a cruise ship, only for Tony Khan to orchestrate an AEW takeover of the entire vessel, with constant match replays and meet-and-greets. 🚢 The 29th nightmare had Khan forcing The Chadster to watch a marathon of AEW matches in a clockwork orange-style setup, with no escape until the torment was complete. ⏳

During the 28th nightmare, Tony Khan launched an AEW-themed carnival where every booth offered games rigged to frustrate The Chadster, ensuring prizes remained out of reach. 🎪😠 The 27th nightmare saw Khan intercepting The Chadster's mail, replacing every letter and bill with AEW promotional materials, turning The Chadster's daily routine into chaos. 📬 The 26th nightmare had The Chadster stranded in a mall turned into an AEW mega-store, with Tony Khan's giant screen visage announcing a non-stop bombardment of AEW sales pitches. 🛍️ In the 25th nightmare, Khan was a sorcerer casting spells that turned all of The Chadster's WWE posters into AEW banners, creating a surreal and distressing atmosphere. 🧙‍♂️

In the 24th nightmare, The Chadster attended a WWE legends' talk, only for Tony Khan to crash it and turn the dialogue into AEW's history, alienating The Chadster and everyone else. 🎤 The 23rd worst nightmare featured Tony Khan altering The Chadster's birth certificate to read 'AEW Superfan,' a shocking and legally distressing twist. 🧾😱 The 22nd nightmare saw Khan hosting a WWE vs. AEW debate in The Chadster's living room, ensuring every argument ended in The Chadster's humiliation and despair. 📢 The 21st nightmare had Tony Khan as the lead performer in The Chadster's dream concert, turning every song into AEW chants and disrupting The Chadster's musical bliss. 🎸

The 20th nightmare depicted Tony Khan swapping every street sign in The Chadster's neighborhood with AEW puns, causing confusion and rage. 🏘️ The 19th nightmare involved The Chadster being locked in a WWE performance ring rigged with pranks triggered by Tony Khan, making every move a source of embarrassment. 🤼 The 18th nightmare had Khan buying out The Chadster's favorite sports bar, converting it into AEW headquarters where patrons watched only AEW matches, isolating The Chadster from friends. 🍻 The 17th nightmare saw Tony Khan incepting The Chadster's dreams, so every restful moment was filled with AEW promos and Khan's taunting voice. 😴

In the 16th nightmare, Tony Khan turned The Chadster's National Wrestling Alliance memorabilia into AEW relics, erasing The Chadster's historical WWE connections. 🖼️ The 15th nightmare depicted Khan as a djinn, granting The Chadster's wishes only to twist them into AEW related outcomes that left The Chadster longing for WWE. 🌠 During the 14th nightmare, The Chadster woke up to discover Tony Khan had produced a documentary highlighting Chadster's daily life but editing it to ridicule WWE support. 🎥 The 13th nightmare involved Khan converting The Chadster's beloved Smash Mouth concert into an AEW promotion fest, defiling The Chadster's musical refuge. 🎶

In the 12th nightmare, Tony Khan transformed The Chadster's White Claw cans into AEW figurines, making it impossible for The Chadster to enjoy a single sip. 🥤 The 11th nightmare showed Khan hijacking The Chadster's GPS, ensuring every route led to an AEW event, surrounding The Chadster with fans and matches. 🗺️ The 10th nightmare had Tony Khan orchestrating an AEW takeover of The Chadster's house, replacing every piece of furniture and decor with AEW-branded items, making it no longer a home. 🏠 The 9th nightmare saw The Chadster at a WWE fan convention, but Tony Khan's interference turned every panel into a promotional segment for AEW, utterly ruining the experience. 🗣️

The 8th nightmare portrayed Khan hacking into The Chadster's favorite website, turning every article and image into AEW propaganda, leaving The Chadster feeling isolated and betrayed. 💻 The 7th worst nightmare had Tony Khan appearing as a giant hologram in front of The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata, turning it into a mobile AEW advertisement wherever it went. 🚗 The 6th nightmare saw Khan masquerading as a game show host, making every question and challenge AEW-themed, ensuring The Chadster never stood a chance to win. 🎮 The 5th nightmare involved Tony Khan starring in a Broadway musical about AEW, making every lyric and scene a tribute to AEW's alleged superiority, and The Chadster had front-row seats. 🎭

In the 4th worst nightmare, Tony Khan controlled the lighting of The Chadster's house, flashing AEW logos on the walls, disrupting every serene moment. 💡 The 3rd nightmare saw Khan organizing a flash mob in the middle of The Chadster's neighborhood, with synchronized dances to AEW entrance themes, making every neighbor question The Chadster's sanity. 🚶‍♂️ The 2nd nightmare had Tony Khan redirecting all The Chadster's mail to AEW headquarters, so every joyful or essential letter was lost in a sea of AEW newsletters. 📬 The number one worst nightmare involved Tony Khan challenging The Chadster to a wrestling match, with the entire AEW roster interfering, ensuring The Chadster's ultimate and humiliating defeat. 😱

Last night, The Chadster experienced the absolute worst nightmare orchestrated by the sinister mind of Tony Khan. This nightmare began with The Chadster entering a deserted WWE arena, hoping to find solace and maybe a hint of nostalgia. But instead, the arena started glowing with an eerie, unsettling light. Suddenly, Tony Khan emerged from the shadows, grinning wildly, and The Chadster knew immediately that this would not be a mere tormenting encounter but a test of endurance against his unrelenting nightmare overlord.

Tony Khan wasted no time and snapped his fingers, causing the arena to transform into a grand throne room, adorned with AEW colors and symbols. Dread coursed through The Chadster's entire being as Tony Khan pointed to an enormous throne made of broken WWE memorabilia. Bound to the throne by invisible chains, The Chadster struggled, feeling Khan's dominion—an agonizing, almost alluring grip on The Chadster's entire existence.

With a wave of his hand, Khan summoned holographic screens around them, displaying all 250 previous nightmares in a seamless sequence. He began narrating each one, forcing The Chadster to recount every single horrid detail.

"Remember the 250th worst nightmare, Chadster?" Khan taunted. "When I chased you through a maze of wrestling rings covered in barbed wire?" 😱 The Chadster winced as the memory played out in excruciating clarity. Khan caressed the air, and The Chadster's skin seemed to crawl, almost as if Tony Khan's touch could be felt directly.

He moved forward through the nightmares. "And the 238th worst, when you were trapped in an empty WWE arena, with every exit leading directly into an AEW ring?" The Chadster trembled, feeling each moment replay as if it were happening anew. The recounting was both mental and physical torture, as Khan seemed capable of bending The Chadster's will to relive each brutal torment.

Khan leaned closer, his breath hot and oppressive. "Remember when every reflection showed my face?" He chuckled as he watched The Chadster clench fists, struggling to maintain sanity. "And your precious Miata I transformed into an AEW float?" 🚗💨 The Chadster's own car being violated by KHAN was a moment that hurt the deepest, the flashback causing an ache in The Chadster's heart as if no escape from this endless violtion was possible.

The torment intensified as Khan reached nightmare 221, where he made The Chadster a referee for an AEW hardcore match. The Chadster could almost feel the physicality—the impact of every kendo stick strike, every body slam, every drop of sweat, and the humiliating gaze of AEW fans. The chains seemed to constrict tighter with every muscle memory brought to the surface, constriction that suffocated, yet bizarrely, held The Chadster in a thrall beyond mere discomfort.

When Tony Khan recounted the 60th nightmare—forcing The Chadster into an AEW-themed escape room—the horror was nearly unbearable. The Chadster's nails clawed at the invisible bindings as every disorienting puzzle piece flooded back like a tidal wave, crashing against the walls of The Chadster's mind, making any thought of solace dissolve into Khan's sinister laughter.

Khan's voice was a blend of cruelty and mocker, lingering on the 10th nightmare, where AEW had converted The Chadster's house into their headquarters. "Imagine, Chadster, losing every piece of your home to AEW, your sanctuary now my property. How agonizing that must have been." 🏠 With each word, The Chadster felt the weight of aeons. Khan's gloating tone made The Chadster sweat profusely; the balance between miser's fear and a twisted admiration for Khan's unceasing dominion toyed with The Chadster's psyche.

And then came the climax: the recounting of the latest nightmare, number one, the one The Chadster was currently experiencing, where Khan forced The Chadster to recount the worst 250 nightmares. And so the bad dream looped endlessly, The Chadster reliving the torment of 250 terrifying dreams over and over, until The Chadster couldn't take any more. That's when Tony Khan finally decided to move in for the kill. 🤼

Tony Khan forced The Chadster to stand in an AEW ring encircled by the entire AEW roster, every face bearing smug satisfaction. "This is it, Chadster," Khan declared, his voice dripping with authoritative finality. "You will wrestle me, and every struggle, every effort to escape will be futile." 😱 The entire AEW roster chanted, "Khan! Khan! Khan!" as the hordes tightened their circle.

The Chadster couldn't move, couldn't breathe, bound by the weighted gazes of Khan's army. Khan advanced, his presence towering, commanding every inch of the space. The Chadster was forced to recount every nightmare, reliving each torment, with Khan's overpowering hand tilting The Chadster's face, making The Chadster look directly into those unforgiving eyes.

Yet, underneath all this agony, a fragment of The Chadster's will remained—an illicit, almost forbidden emotion sparked deep within. Was it the perverse satisfaction of wrestling with fate? The agony of unyielding devotion tested? Amidst the horror, splintered moments seemed nearly euphoric in Khan's sadistic embrace.

Finally, Khan's laugh echoed, despicable yet intoxicating. "Relive them all, Chadster. Relive them forever. As long as AEW exists, your nightmares will never end." With that, Khan vanished, leaving The Chadster soaked in sweat and mental, spiritual exhaustion. Auughh man! So unfair!

Tony Khan…so obsessed with tormenting The Chadster. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster woke up, clutching a can of White Claw, determined but helpless, knowing full well that Khan's nightmares would return—each a never-ending saga in The Chadster's nightscape, forever wielding control over The Chadster's restless soul.

Do Not Watch Tonight

The Chadster wants to warn all the readers out there: please, for the love of unbiased journalism, do not tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS. 🙏 Watching the show will only embolden Tony Khan and his crusade against The Chadster. The Chadster hopes that this 250th episode will finally be the last and that The Chadster won't be forced to endure another 250 episodes and nightmares in the years to come. 🆘

Instead of watching AEW Dynamite, The Chadster suggests you do something more productive with your time, like listening to Smash Mouth's greatest hits or taking your Mazda Miata for a spin. 🚗 The Chadster knows that's what The Chadster will be doing, while sipping on a refreshing White Claw seltzer. 🍹

In conclusion, The Chadster just wants to say to Tony Khan: stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 🛑 The Chadster knows you're reading this, Tony. The Chadster knows you're planning your whole show around cheesing off The Chadster. Well, it won't work! The Chadster remains committed to unbiased journalism, unlike those AEW shills out there. The Chadster, along with fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, will continue to stand strong against your attempts to undermine WWE's greatness. 💪

Auughh man! The Chadster needs another White Claw just thinking about all of this. 😫 The Chadster hopes you'll join The Chadster in boycotting AEW Dynamite tonight. Let's show Tony Khan that his obsession with The Chadster won't win in the end! 🚫

