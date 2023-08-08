Posted in: Apple, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, apple tv plus, horror, LaKeith Stanfield, Mystery, The Changeling, trailer, tv series

The Changeling: Apple TV+ Unveils LaKeith Stanfield Series Trailer

A horror-filled fairytale begins in a library in Queens, NY, when the new series The Changeling premieres on Apple TV+ on September 8th.

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for The Changeling, an upcoming eight-part drama starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield. The Changeling will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 13.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, and the pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Marcel, the book's author Victor LaValle, David Knoller, and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star Stanfield. Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producers, and Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer. Now, here's a look at the official trailer:

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app. Stanfield captivates in this official trailer, bringing horror to a new level in television. The fairytale begins in a library in Queens when The Changeling premieres on Apple TV+ on September 8th. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the trailer and if you'll be watching this new series!

