The Characters Taught Me Everything: A Voice Actress' Memoirs

Yen Press announced the acquisition of Megumi Hayashibara's The Characters Taught Me Everything: Living Life One Episode at a Time, a memoir by the legendary Japanese voice actress, lyricist, and radio personality. Megumi Hayashibara is one of the world's most celebrated anime voice actresses and is widely known for voicing some of the world's most famous and beloved characters. Voice actors and actresses in Japan are a big deal, bigger than in the West. Since animes are a bigger part of the fabric of pop culture there, the voices and acting styles of voice artists become as familiar to audiences as seeing individual actors and stars in live-action productions.

Megumi Hayashibara is practically voice artist royalty – if you watched any anime in the last 30 years in the original Japanese voice track, you almost definitely heard her perform as at least one of your favorite characters. Actors take on the characteristics of the characters they play, creating and absorbing their key personality traits and thought processes to portray them as authentically as possible. Voice actors are no different. Hayashibara is also a musician, a DJ, columnist, journalist, manga writer, and a previously published author. "Prolific" is an understatement for her. She's practically voiced half the Pokemon cast.

For over three decades, renowned Japanese voice actress Megumi Hayashibara has breathed life into countless iconic characters—including Ranma Saotome (Ranma ½), Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion), Lina Inverse (Slayers), Jessie (Pokémon), Faye Valentine (Cowboy Bebop), and Paprika (Paprika)! In this new autobiographical memoir, Megumi provides an in-depth look at her illustrious career and how the very characters she has portrayed have impacted her life on both personal and professional levels.

Megumi Hayashibara's The Characters Taught Me Everything: Living Life One Episode at a Time is scheduled for digital release on February 20, simultaneously with the memoir's release in Japan.