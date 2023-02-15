The City We Became: N.K. Jemisin Novel Set For Series Adaptation N.K. Jemisin’s bestselling novel The City We Became, from her duology The Great Cities, is set to be adapted for television by Walden Media.

Walden Media has set its sights on adapting N.K. Jemisin's novel The City We Became into a television series. Jemisin has written many books within multiple trilogies and series, with this title being a huge hit for the author. Walden Media has acquired Jemisin's bestselling The Great Cities duology, which includes the previously mentioned book and The World We Make. The City We Became was published back in July of 2021 by the Hachette Book Group. A unique world awaits creators and developers as this follows the adaptation path.

Five New Yorkers must come together to defend their city from an ancient evil. Every great city has a soul. Some are as ancient as myths, and others are as new and destructive as children. New York City? She's got six. But every city also has a dark side. A roiling, ancient evil stirs in the halls of power, threatening to destroy the city and her six newborn avatars unless they can come together and stop it once and for all.

About the adaptation, Walden Media's executive VP of development and production, Naia Cucukov, said, "We couldn't be more excited to take on N.K. Jemisin's immersive, diverse, and utterly enthralling tale about found family and the aching desire to be part of a community" and "We've been huge fans of N.K.'s work for years, and we see this as a cornerstone project for Walden's mission to work with transformative and inspirational voices in culture." Walden Media is currently in post-production on another project, Manhunt, a limited series for Apple TV. That series focuses on the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth. Let us know in the comments your favorite book by N.K. Jemisin and what you're excited for with The City We Became as a TV series!