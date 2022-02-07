The Cleaning Lady Season 1 E05: Will Thony Break Her Loyalty to Arman?

With FOX's The Cleaning Lady returns tonight for its fifth episode "The Icebox" tonight, we have a set of preview images, promo, and an episode overview that demonstrates the high wire that Thony (Élodie Yung) finds herself walking as tries to balance her allegiance to Arman (Adan Canto) with the threats that Garrett (Oliver Hudson) is sending her way towards her and her family. And Arman has his own issues to contend with as he struggles to figure out his role in Hayak's (Navid Negahban) set-up and the future that he wants for himself.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 5 "The Icebox": THONY MUST CHOOSE LOYALTIES – When a party bus cleanup job takes a turn for the worse, and Garrett puts Thony in a threatening position, she must choose between her loyalty to Arman and saving Fiona from deportation. Meanwhile, after all his efforts to secure a new business for Hayak, Arman is blindsided when Hayak chooses his daughter over him.

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris).

Guest cast includes Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Eva De Dominici as Nadia, Cosima Cabrera as Gabby, Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian, Daniel Peera as Ben Tashjian, Liza Weil as Asac Katherine Russo, Ramona DuBarry as Officer Ruiz, Gabriela C. Ortega as Roxy, Tasos Hernandez as Officer Olea, Karimah Campbell Taylor as Esther, Dolores Deluce as Old Lady, Vega Vargas as Male Ice Agent, Simone Gurule as Female Ice Agent, Ted Taskey as Owen Davis, Jason Potter as Young Ice Agent, Santo Militello as Male Guard, Merritt C. Glover as Intake Officer, Rodney Williams as Agent, Janelle Baptiste as Samantha, and Andrea Kepple as Maid #2.

Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).