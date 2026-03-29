Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback S03E02: "Valerie Has a Secret" Preview: Valerie vs AI

Can Valerie out-improv AI? Here's a preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Lisa Kudrow-starring The Comeback, S03E02: "Valerie Has a Secret."

Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) may have been given a chance to start a new chapter in her life during last week's premiere of the third and final season of Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) and Kudrow's The Comeback, but it came with a big creative dilemma and harsh reality check regarding where things stand with her career. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, S03E02: "Valerie Has a Secret," with Valerie looking to prove that the AI-generated script doesn't stand a chance against her improv skills. Based on the overview and images from tonight's chapter, we're not sure things will end well… for Valerie. After checking out our preview, make sure to watch a fun featurette that sees Kudrow in "Valerie Cherish" mode, auditioning for iconic HBO roles (like Daenerys from Game of Thrones).

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 2: "Valerie Has a Secret" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 2: "Valerie Has a Secret" Preview – Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) attempts to out-improv the AI script, leading to a breakdown on set. Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

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