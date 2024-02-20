Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: comedy central, jon stewart, opinion, the daily show, Tucker Carlson

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Putin Talk

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart schooled Tucker Carlson on his "interview" with Putin being all propaganda without a speck of real reporting.

Before Desi Lydic takes the anchor chair tonight, Jon Stewart returned on Monday night for the second of his weekly shows – and Stewart wanted folks watching Comedy Central's The Daily Show to know that he knows what they've been saying. After catching some pushback on social media for what some felt was his unfair comparison of President Joe Biden to Donald Trump based mainly on their respective older ages, Stewart shared that there was only one person he could look to for mentoring on how to discuss those in power. Of course, he was talking about ex-FOX "News" talking head Tucker Carlson's one-on-one "infomercial interview" with Russia's Vladimir Putin. "Where do I go to study the particulars of unquestioning propaganda? I would need mentorship! Saints be praised, for Professor Tucker Aloysius Mayflower Kennebunkport Backgammon Carlson III has arrived," Stewart shared as a lead-in to his segment.

But just in case you think that Stewart has gone soft on Carlson, Stewart's response to a clip (where it seems that Carlson hasn't been in a supermarket in the U.S. in quite some time or have any understanding of how the Russian economy works) was direct and to the point: "I know I've said this before, but you're such a d**k." From there, Stewart offers Carlson a crash course on why he was so wrong. "See, $104 for groceries sounds like a great bargain unless you realize Russians earn less than $200 a week. But that's the kind of context that a – what did you call yourself earlier? – a journalist would have provided. But here's the reality, you f***ing know all this because you aren't as dumb as your face would have us believe. Perhaps if your handlers had allowed, you would have seen there was a hidden fee to your cheap groceries and orderly streets. Ask Aleksei Navalny or any of his supporters."

While Stewart holds down Monday nights, the show's "murderers row" of correspondents & contributors will also rotate hosting Tuesday through Thursday – and continue to be part of "The Best F***ing News Team" going: Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan, and Lewis Black. Now, here's a look at Stewart's conversation with Melissa Murray & Kate Shaw (law professors, constitutional experts, and cohosts of Strict Scrutiny), where they discuss how Trump is receiving the "platinum due process plan," the threat that Trump's presidential immunity brings, and if the ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS will ever stand trial for the January 6th insurrection attempt:

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Return Scores Big with 3M+ Viewers

Jon Stewart's Return Scores Big: Stewart's return to the long-running Comedy Central series brought in over 3 million total viewers (3.06M) across the night on Live +3 (including simulcasts and encore).

"The Daily Show" Scores Big, Too: The late-night show was #1 across all cable (originals and encores) at 11 pm with Adults and People – scoring triple-digit growth vs Trevor Noah's final show). Scoring the biggest premiere audience since August 2017, here's a breakdown of the demos:

P18-49 – up +116% with 374K people

P25-54 – up +129% with 498K people

P2+ – up +129% with 1.65M people

"The Daily Show," Stewart Beat Up on The Competition, Too: Comedy Central's airing was the #1 News program in cable across Extended Prime from 8 pm-12 am, among P18-49 and P25-54 – meaning it won out over Fox News (Watters, Hannity & Gutfeld), MSNBC (Psaki, Maddow, O'Donnell & Ruhle), and CNN (Cooper, Collins & Coates).

"The Daily Show," Stewart Score Big on Streaming, Too: Stewart's return was the most-watched telecast on Paramount+ (with the entire week being the most-streamed week on the streaming service).

