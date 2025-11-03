Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: the daily show

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Set to Return Through December 2026

Paramount announced that Jon Stewart will be sticking with Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Monday night through December 2026.

Jon Stewart will be sticking around as Monday night host and executive producer on Comedy Central's The Daily Show – at least for another year. Skydance Corporation's Paramount announced that Stewart will remain behind the desk to kick off the week through December 2026. The Daily Show's award-winning news team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic (with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt), will continue to host Tuesday through Thursday. Stewart will continue to executive-produce, alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and James "Baby Doll" Dixon. "Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created. His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define 'The Daily Show,'" shared Ari Pearce, Head of Comedy Central. "The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central, and for all our programming partners. We're proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team." Ahead of the news, there had been speculation about whether Stewart and Paramount would continue working together, given the handling of Stephen Colbert's late-night show and the changes that have left many wondering about the future of CBS News' objectivity.

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart on Donald Trump's Third-Term Talk

Stewart recently had a lot to say about Trump's recent moves, from tearing down chunks of the White House so it could look like an even cheaper and sleazier Mar-a-Lago to attacking Venezuelan boats without due process to get us to forget about the Epstein files. But Stewart was serious about his belief that Trump will try to blow off the U.S. Constitution and run for a third term – and not as a vice-president, either. "Running as a vice president to skirt the 22nd Amendment isn't cute. But he's the kind of guy who's like, 'I respect Americans too much to play games. If I'm going to run again, I'm going to rip off the Constitution's head and shit down its neck.' And truth is, indications are very clear he's going to do it. You don't move into a house, knock down a wing, and build a 90,000 square foot ballroom for the next guy," Stewart added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!