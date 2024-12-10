Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: matt smith, nick cave, novel, sky, The Death of Bunny Munroe, tv adaptation

The Death of Bunny Munro: First Look at Matt Smith in Nick Cave Adapt

Sky's adaptation of Nick Cave's novel The Death of Bunny Munro should be full of Matt Smith (Doctor Who)-starring depraved fun and frolic.

Sky has released the first and so far only image of their adaptation of rock musician Nick Cave's cult novel The Death of Bunny Munro, starring Matt Smith in another R-rated role full of fun and frolicking as far as tales about depraved sex-addicted widowers go! Or you can pretend this is the Eleventh Doctor's life after walking away from his generation! Now, here's a look at what they have to say officially about the series:

"Set adrift by his wife's suicide and struggling to keep a grip on reality, Bunny Munro does the only thing he can think of – with his young son in tow, he hits the road. To his son, waiting patiently in the car while his father peddles beauty wares and quickies to lonely housewives in the south of England, Bunny is a hero, larger than life. But Bunny himself, haunted by what might be his wife's ghost, seems only dimly aware of his son's existence. When his bizarre trip shades into a final reckoning, when he can no longer be sure what is real and what is not, Bunny finally begins to recognize the love he feels for his son. And he sees that the revenants of his world―decrepit fathers, vengeful ghosts, jealous husbands, and horned psycho-killers―are lurking in the shadows, waiting to exact their toll. At turns dark and humane, 'The Death of Bunny Munro' is a tender portrait of the relationship between a boy and his father, with all the wit and enigma that fans will recognize as Nick Cave's singular vision."

In other words, a typically fun Nick Cave story! You should totally read the book!

The Death of Bunny Munro is a six-part series written by Pete Jackson, the writer of Channel 4's Somewhere Boy, and directed by Industry's Isabella Eklöf. It is based on Nick Cave's novel of the same name—we want to just keep saying that—and Cave is thankfully an executive producer on the series. Starring alongside Smith and Mathé are Sarah Greene, Johann Myers, Robert Glenister, Alice Feetham, David Threlfall, Lindsay Duncan, and Elizabeth Berrington.

