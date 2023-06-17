Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, eric andre, preview, Season 6, trailer

The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview: Drew Barrymore Is Here To Help

In a sneak preview of this weekend's The Eric Andre Show, Drew Barrymore shows up to help out... because that's just what she does.

With co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, the mysterious "The Fridge Keeper" by his side, our twisted ringmaster, Eric Andre, has unleashed a sixth season of The Eric Andre Show that proves the Adult Swim series hasn't missed a beat – or dialed back on the so-cringy-yet-still-can't-turn-away factor. For this go-around, we have a sneak preview of what's in store for Sunday night when a mysterious package causes an unsuspecting victim to panic – that is until Drew Barrymore arrives to help handle the matter. Because that's what she does… it's what she does.

And don't forget that the line-up of familiar faces this season includes Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, Cheech Marin, and more. Now, here's a look at Barrymore offering an assist to Andre during one of this weekend's episodes:

Welcome to Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 6!

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

And here's a look at the extended interview segment for Lil Nas X, followed by looks at what Jaleel White and Mia Khalifa went through during the season-opener:

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.

