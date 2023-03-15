The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview: FOX's Next Reality Show? With the Adult Swim series returning for Season 6 on June 4th, The Eric Andre Show may have unearthed the next FOX reality show.

Even though it's not exactly warm weather waiting for us outside as we write this, it's never too early to start thinking about the summer in terms of our viewing habits. And we already know that June will be kicking off on a fun & twisted note with the return of Adult Swim & actor/comedian Eric Andre's The Eric Andre Show. And he's not returning alone, with co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious "Fridge Keeper" (Hmmm…) on hand to help him tackle (possibly literally) an impressive line-up of guest stars/potential victims. This season brings Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. But just in case you can't wait until June, Adult Swim & Andre were gracious enough to drop a preview showing what happens when Andre's less-than-skilled EMT worker gets unleashed upon the public. And in the end? Well, we might just have the next FOX reality show…

"The wait is finally over," said Andre. "We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people's publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We've barely recovered." For a small taste of what you can expect when the Adult Swim series returns on Sunday, June 4th, here's a sneak peek at The Eric Andre Show Season 6 (followed by the official season overview):

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.