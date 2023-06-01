The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview Introduces The Fridge Keeper! With Season 6 kicking off this Sunday, June 4th, the following preview for Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show introduces... THE FRIDGE KEEPER!

In a little more than 72 hours (Sunday, June 4th, to be precise), viewers will be welcomed back to the madness that is Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show. And as we've already seen, Eric Andre won't be returning alone – not when he has co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, the mysterious "The Fridge Keeper" (Hmmm…) – and a new house band. And let's not forget about the line-up of guests/potential victims for this season: Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, Cheech Marin, and more. But just in case you need a little more convincing, we have another preview to pass along…

In the following clip, we get to join Good as we're formally introduced to the previously-mentioned Mr. Keeper – and he's the most normal thing about what you're going to see…

Welcome to Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 6!

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

Just in case you can't wait until June, Adult Swim & Andre were also gracious enough to drop a preview showing what happens when Andre's less-than-skilled EMT worker gets unleashed upon the public. And in the end? Well, we might just have the next FOX reality show…

And in this go-around, Lil Nas X joins Andre for a visit – and it doesn't take long for Andre to remind Lil Nas X that they're not on your typical "talk show." For a look at what happens when Lil Nas X enters The Eric Andre Show for its sixth season premiere, check out the following sneak preview from Adult Swim:

We also have Cheech Marin as part of the line-up, and it's Marin's quality time with Andre & his crew that we're getting a look at in the clip below. As for what you're about to see? It's too random for words…

And in the following clip, we get to meet Eric the Office Janitor – unfortunately, so does the person who has no idea what they're in for (or how intimate Eric can get with a mop):

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.

