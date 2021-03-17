The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Feige, Evans & Steve Rogers Theory

Even with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' upcoming Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier addressing the question of who should wield the shield and take on the mantle of Captain America now that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is no longer in the picture (and probably not in any shape to be flinging shields), some folks just can't let go of the past. Earlier this year. social media had its dumpster fires of speculation roaring over rumors that Evans had signed a Samuel L. Jackson/Nick Fury-type deal to return to the MCU as a "linking character' (though Evans' tweet attempted to throw water on it). Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is chiming in on the matter- and it sounds like he's on the same page as Evans. "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige told EW in an interview. Of course, that doesn't preclude this scenario:

So our theory is that Evans' Steve Rogers is going to go a remixed route similar to the one his comic book counterpart took. During an end credits scene in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we find out that something happened with the Super Soldier Serum in his system so we end up with an old-looking but still decently physically active version that is now officially running a new version of SHIELD. We could see him showing up on a monitor speaking to Sam and Bucky, or something like that. That way, the MCU gets a new Captain America (Go, Sam!), fans get Evans' Rogers back in a heroic way, Evans gets to collect some sweet MCU money while not having to go through what he went through before

Now here's a look at the trailer for the next Marvel Studios: Legends, exploring Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' MCU backstory and hit:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

