The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Gets Lots of WandaVision, Loki Love

As Disney+ and Marvel Studios Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ready to start saving the world this Friday, March 19, Mackie and Stan are getting well-wishes from some familiar faces from the MSU (Marvel Streaming Universe). In the first clip, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany offer kind words from one "power couple" to another- though Bettany has some urgent concerns about that finale. Following that, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson also check in- though it becomes pretty clear that the duo isn't exactly "power equal" (you would've thought the show being called "Loki" would've been enough).

Here's a look at Olsen, Bettany, Hiddleston, and Wilson offering waves of good luck and good vibes to Mackie, Stan, and the rest of the team:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, set to hit the streaming service this Friday, March 19:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

