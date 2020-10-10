The Falcon and the Winter Soldier High Honor Humbles Sebastian Stan

You know what? Who needs Emmy, Saturn, People's Choice, or Indie Spirit (they're adding television next year) awards? Not Disney+ and Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that's for sure. Back in production for what's now a 2021 release, the live-action Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie-starring series has already achieved the highest pop culture honor a series would ever want to receive- and they're not alone. That's right, Stan and Mackie's on-screen personas are being immortalized as McDonald's Happy Meals toys, alongside Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) from WandaVision. For those looking to read into the "toy tea leaves," there are also Groot, Hulkbuster, Wasp, Hulk, and Black Widow figures to collect (and speculate if their release means they might be appearing somewhere soon- except Black Widow, who has a movie out already).

Well, if there's one person who truly understands and appreciates an honor that many (???) consider being on par with the Nobel Peace Prize, it's Stan. Taking to Instagram, Bucky's real-life persona humbly accepted the honor on Mackie's behalf, shouting out to his partner in crime-busting that they have now truly "made it":

During an interview this summer with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue, Mackie said he was finding his work on the streaming series almost identical to his time on the films- and with good reason: "Those movies are like summer camp and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon."

But the actor says the similarities don't stop there: viewers will notice a cinematic vibe to the series: "We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) in undisclosed roles.